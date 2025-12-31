Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX); Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP); Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR); Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), prior to June 20, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/carmax-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.



WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX), through certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CarMax recklessly overstated its growth prospects when, in reality, its earlier growth in the 2026 fiscal year was a temporary benefit from customers buying cars due to speculation regarding tariffs; and (2) as a result, positive statements about CarMax’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times when made.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), prior to June 20, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/carmax-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers of Inspire Medical have breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

Current Inspire Medical shareholders who have continuously held Inspire Medical shares since prior to August 6, 2024, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to company coffers, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/inspire-medical-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY: A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP), via certain of its officers, misled investors and/or failed to disclose that the company was having serious problems with the launch of its most important new product, a sleep apnea device called “Inspire V.” It is alleged that Inspire Medical and certain of its officers falsely assured investors that Inspire had satisfied all regulatory, technical, and commercial conditions for the launch of its “next generation” product; that demand for Inspire V was high; and that the Company’s commercial launch of its new device was proceeding successfully. It is alleged that in reality, none of these positive statements were true. Instead, and unbeknownst to investors, the Inspire V launch was a disaster. Contrary to Defendants’ public statements, demand for Inspire V was minimal because Inspire Medical’s customers were already flush with inventory— older, unsold versions of Inspire Medical’s sleep apnea device. Moreover, Defendants had failed to take basic steps to ensure clinician and payor uptake of the new device leading to massive delays in adoption. On August 4, 2025, Inspire Medical and its officers were forced to admit the truth, which once revealed, caused the price of Inspire stock to plummet by 32% and wiping out more than $1.5 billion in shareholder value.

WHAT TO DO NOW: If you have continuously held Inspire Medical (NYSE: INSP) shares since prior to August 6, 2024, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.

Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR), shares prior to July 25, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/integer-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.



WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, it is alleged that the Company failed to disclose that: (1) Integer materially overstated its competitive position within the growing EP manufacturing market; (2) despite Integer’s claims of strong visibility into customer demand, the Company was experiencing a sustained deterioration in sales relating to two of its EP devices; (3) in turn, Integer mischaracterized its EP devices as a long-term growth driver for the Company’s C&V segment; and (4) as a result of the above, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR), shares prior to July 25, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/integer-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) - Securities Fraud Class Action Reaches Settlement:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

Current Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) who have held shares since before October 7, 2020, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/lifecore-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.



WHY? A recently filed federal securities class action against Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) and certain of its officers has reached a settlement . The underlying class action Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lifecore maintained deficient internal controls over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, the Company issued several financial statements that were inaccurate and would need to be restated; (iii) Lifecore's purported remediation efforts with respect to the foregoing deficiencies were ineffective; (iv) all of the foregoing impaired Lifecore's ability to timely file periodic reports with the SEC in compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements; (v) accordingly, the Company's financial position and/or prospects were materially overstated; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



In November 2025, the Company and individual defendants entered into an agreement in principle with the plaintiffs to settle the class action.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) shares prior to October 7, 2020, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/lifecore-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

#LFCR $LFCR #Lifecore

