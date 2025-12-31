CAMP Public Relations Celebrates Six Years of National Growth, Industry-Leading Results, and Continued Recognition as One of San Diego’s Top PR Firms

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Associates and Modern Press , widely known as CAMP Public Relations, proudly celebrates its six-year anniversary, marking a major milestone defined by consistent national recognition, measurable client success, and a reputation for delivering public relations strategies that cut through today’s crowded media landscape. Founded in San Diego, CAMP Public Relations has grown from a boutique firm into one of the most trusted PR agencies in the United States, serving clients coast to coast and internationally, distinguishing itself through measurable results, exceptional client satisfaction, and an industry-proof approach to strategic public relations and media relations.

Founded on a mission to provide strategic, transparent, and effective public relations, CAMP Public Relations has showcased itself through a proven ability to secure meaningful media coverage, elevate brand credibility, and position clients as leaders within their industries and local communities. That commitment to excellence has been recognized by Expertise.com , which named CAMP Public Relations the Best Public Relations Firm in San Diego for four consecutive years (2022–2025)—a distinction few agencies achieve, highlighting CAMP’s sustained excellence and leadership in the public relations space. Complementing this recognition is the firm’s perfect 5-star Google rating, with clients consistently praising CAMP for its responsiveness, creativity, and ability to secure meaningful media coverage that drives real business outcomes.

Although headquartered in San Diego, CAMP Public Relations serves a diverse national and international client base, positioning the firm as a go-to PR partner well beyond Southern California. CAMP has successfully represented 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, political campaigns, and healthcare businesses, delivering campaigns that increase awareness, credibility, and community engagement. These efforts have resulted in widespread media placements, strengthened public trust, and long-term brand authority for clients operating in complex and highly regulated environments. The firm has become a go-to choice for organizations seeking reliable, ethical, and high-impact public relations support—regardless of geography.

“We started this firm with a mission to provide a unique service which encompasses both marketing and public relations,” says Co-Founder & CEO, Steven Esparza. “Too many businesses struggled financially with the dilemma of having to choose between marketing or public relations. We’ve proudly created a full scale firm which provides businesses both, but at an affordable monthly retainer, designed to level the playing field & create a more competitive advantage.”

Despite excelling in the above mentioned industries, CAMP’s methodology is intentionally industry-proof. Over the past six years, the firm has successfully worked with a broad spectrum of businesses and organizations, including attorneys, restaurants, food and beverage brands, liquor and spirits products, clothing lines, entertainment ventures, sports organizations, NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) partnerships, and more. CAMP’s adaptable strategy ensures that each client—regardless of size or sector—receives customized messaging, targeted media outreach, and consistent brand amplification.

At the heart of CAMP Public Relations’ success is its ability to secure earned media coverage that solidifies a client’s position within their community and industry. Through custom written press releases, targeted media outreach, strategic messaging, and strong journalist relationships, CAMP has helped countless clients appear in respected news outlets—amplifying visibility, strengthening brand reputation, and creating lasting public impact. These placements not only boost visibility but also strengthen community trust, enhance credibility with stakeholders, and solidify long-term brand recognition. The firm’s ability to connect clients with the right media outlets—at the right time and with the right message—has made CAMP a top choice for organizations seeking authentic visibility and sustained growth.

“There is a level of personal satisfaction anytime we get our clients on the news,” says Co-Founder & CMO, Ali Nikoopour. “Beyond the joy we get to see on their faces, it is the overall end result of solidified brand recognition within their respective communities that is at the heart of our entire team’s efforts. Every business would love to make the news, but it is a very difficult and lengthy task to accomplish. It makes me proud to have helped create a firm which can truly make these dreams & goals of businesses come true.”

CAMP Public Relations was launched at one of the most challenging moments in modern business history—the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. While many companies were forced to downsize or close their doors, CAMP not only survived but thrived. Built during a period of economic uncertainty and shifting media landscapes, the firm demonstrated resilience, adaptability, and strategic foresight from the very beginning. Year after year, CAMP has shown consistent growth with no signs of slowing down. Its strong online presence and high Google search rankings, paired with a steady stream of client referrals from highly satisfied partners, have further accelerated the firm’s momentum and reinforced its reputation as a results-driven PR agency.

As CAMP Public Relations enters its seventh year, the firm remains focused on innovation, expansion, relationship-building, and delivering value-driven results. With a growing client roster, expanding national footprint, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, CAMP continues to set the standard for what modern public relations should be. The firm is positioned to expand its national footprint in 2026 while staying true to the client-first values that fueled its rise. With a proven track record, and a reputation built on trust and outcomes, CAMP Public Relations is poised for continued success as one of the country’s leading PR firms.

For brands, organizations, and leaders seeking a public relations partner capable of delivering credibility, visibility, and influence, CAMP Public Relations continues to stand out as one of the top PR firms in San Diego—and across the country.

About CAMP Public Relations

Community Associates and Modern Press (CAMP Public Relations) is a full-service public relations and media relations firm based in San Diego, California, serving clients nationwide and internationally. Known for its strategic media relations, brand development, and results-driven campaigns, CAMP works across multiple industries to help organizations amplify their message and achieve lasting visibility. CAMP specializes in earned media, brand strategy, and communications for nonprofits, political campaigns, healthcare organizations, and businesses across a wide range of industries. To learn more about CAMP and their services, visit: https://camppublicrelations.com/ .

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41b8d5c3-df5a-46da-b9d8-19ea5919bab0