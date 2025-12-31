Dr. Keith Ablow Unveils “26 Ways to Change Your Life in 2026” — A Bold Blueprint for Personal Transformation





Dr. Keith Ablow

BOSTON, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Times bestselling author and renowned life coach Dr. Keith Ablow, founder of www.pain2power.com, has launched a powerful new guide designed to energize, motivate, and transform readers in the new year:

“26 Ways to Change Your Life in 2026”

Read it here:

https://keithablow.com/twenty-six-ways-to-improve-your-life-in-2026/

Dr. Ablow — founder of the nationally recognized coaching platform Pain-2-Power — has spent more than three decades helping individuals break through adversity, rediscover purpose, and unlock their deepest potential. This new guide distills his most effective strategies into 26 clear, actionable steps that anyone can start using immediately.

“You do not need to wait for your life to change,” said Dr. Ablow. “You can change it — starting today. Every challenge you’ve faced holds power for the future.”

Ablow has served as a life coach and advisor to Fortune 500 CEOs, presidential cabinet members, multibillion-dollar entrepreneurs, medical innovators, and elite athletes. His approach combines neuroscience, psychology, mindset strategy, and real-world performance coaching to create lasting transformation.

He has written 17 books, including the international bestseller Living the Truth, and has been featured more than 1,000 times across America’s biggest media platforms — including Today, Good Morning America, CBS This Morning, 20/20, Fox & Friends, Dr. Oz, and Oprah.

A graduate of Brown University (highest honors, Neuroscience) and The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Dr. Ablow built a reputation as one of the nation’s most trusted voices in mental strength and personal development.

