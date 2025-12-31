Cook County Health Looks Back on 2025

Chicago, IL, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the New Year approaches, Cook County Health proudly reflects on a successful 2025 marked by progress, innovation, and a deepened commitment to its historic mission. Throughout the year, the health system demonstrated that strong public health institutions can deliver high-quality care and services, expand access, and remain fiscally disciplined, despite the unprecedented federal cuts and undermining of science-based health care.

“Cook County Health continues to demonstrate the vital role of public health care in strengthening our communities,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. “While the federal landscape remains uncertain, Cook County is unwavering in its commitment to health equity and ensuring residents have access to the care they deserve. That commitment is made possible through strong leadership, responsible stewardship of resources, and the exceptional clinical work happening every day at Cook County Health.”

One of the largest public health systems in the nation, Cook County Health serves as the safety-net for health care in Chicago and suburban Cook County. CCH is comprised of John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital and Provident Hospital, a robust network of more than a dozen community health centers, the Ruth M. Rothstein CORE Center, Cermak Health Services, the Cook County Department of Public Health (CCDPH), and CountyCare, the largest Medicaid managed care health plan serving Cook County.

“This year, Cook County Health demonstrated how public health systems can deliver high-quality care that meets the needs of our patients and is fiscally responsible,” said Cook County Health CEO Dr. Erik Mikaitis. “Our success is the direct result of the extraordinary team members across the system. Their work ensures that Cook County Health remains a strong, resilient institution and will continue improving outcomes and expanding access to care for years to come.”

Select CCH accomplishments in 2025 include:

As Cook County Health begins the new year, the importance of a strong public health system remains at critical levels. In 2025, through the health system and the health plan, Cook County Health directly served nearly 600,000 individuals.