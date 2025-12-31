FFIV Shareholder Notice: F5, Inc. (FFIV) Faces Securities Class Action Amid Cybersecurity Incident, Questions About Disclosure Timing and Impact on Company’s Business – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A securities class action lawsuit styled Smith v. F5, Inc., et al., No. 2:25-cv-02619 (W.D. Wash.) has been filed, seeking to represent investors in F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) who purchased or otherwise acquired F5 securities between October 28, 2024 and October 27, 2025.

The lawsuit comes in the wake of F5’s October 15, 2025 report that, on August 9, 2025, it learned of a major cybersecurity incident involving a nation-state actor that gained unauthorized access to certain Company systems, including its highest revenue product (F5 BIG-IP). This and related subsequent disclosures drove the price of F5 shares sharply lower.

National shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman continues to investigate whether F5 timely reported the breach to investors and its impact on the company’s business. The firm urges F5 investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact its attorneys.

Class Period: Oct. 28, 2024 – Oct. 27, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Feb. 17, 2026

F5, Inc. (FFIV) Securities Class Action:

The lawsuit is focused on the timing and propriety of F5’s disclosures about the sufficiency of its cybersecurity response plan, the adverse effect of any cybersecurity incidents on its business and growth prospects including its F5 BIG-IP products which provide application delivery and security solutions.

Specifically, the complaint alleges that during the Class Period F5 assured investors that it “delivers the most effective and comprehensive app and API security platform in the industry[]” and claimed that it could uniquely address newly developing security concerns while providing best-in-class security offerings.

Investors’ expectations were dashed beginning on October 15, 2025. That day, F5 revealed that “[o]n August 9, 2025, F5, Inc. […] learned that a highly sophisticated nation-state threat actor had gained unauthorized access to certain Company systems.” F5 also disclosed “the threat actor maintained long-term, persistent access to certain F5 systems, including the BIG-IP product development environment and engineering knowledge management platform.”

Still, the company assured investors “this incident has not had a material impact on the Company’s operations[.]”

This news sent the price of F5 shares down $47.82 (-13.9%) during the two trading days ended October 16, 2025.

The incident’s full impact became clearer on October 27, 2025. That day, the company reported its Q4 and FY 2025 financial results and guided for 2026 revenue growth of only 0% to 4% as compared to 2025 revenue growth of 10%. Management blamed the steep growth deceleration “on what we see as potential near-term impact related to the security incident[]” and said “it would be natural that in some of our customers, at an executive level, we may see some delays of approvals or delays of deals or additional approval, as customers across a complex organization make sure that they want to be reassured that their projects should move forward[.]”

This news sent the price of F5 shares down $22.83 (-7.8%) the next day.

“We’re focused on when F5 determined that the August 2025 cybersecurity incident was material and whether the company timely informed investors consistent with the SEC’s 4 business day rule and which might have predated the October 15 disclosure,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding F5 should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email FFIV@hbsslaw.com.

