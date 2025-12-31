New Year, New Mission: Oxford Treatment Center Empowers Veterans to Reclaim Their Lives in 2026

ETTA, Miss., Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veterans face substance use disorders at disproportionately high rates. More than one in ten U.S. Veterans seeking care with the V.A. meets the criteria for a substance use disorder, a statistic that highlights a serious and ongoing public health concern. For many Veterans, addiction is further complicated by co-occurring mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder, creating significant barriers to recovery.

As the New Year marks a season of reflection and renewed commitment, Oxford Treatment Center wants Veterans to know it is available as a resource for those ready to pursue meaningful change in 2026 and beyond. The Mississippi rehab offers specialized, trauma-informed care tailored to the unique experiences of those who have served and is designated as a “Veteran Ready” organization by PsychArmor, a recognition of the center’s commitment to military cultural competency and Veteran-informed care.

“The experiences Veterans carry are often unlike anything the average civilian has faced,” said Paige Havens, Executive Director of Oxford Treatment Center. “We recognize that reality and have taken deliberate steps to ensure Veterans feel fully supported throughout treatment. From specialized therapeutic groups to dedicated Veteran housing, we foster an environment where our Veteran patients feel understood, respected, and surrounded by peers who share similar experiences.”

Veterans receiving care at the Mississippi rehab facility participate in a comprehensive treatment program that addresses issues commonly affecting the Veteran community, including:

Anger management.

Stress and hypervigilance.

Understanding and managing depression and anxiety.

Emotional regulation.

Suicide prevention.

The impact of post-traumatic stress disorder.

“We know that far too many Veterans struggle in silence after their service ends,” Havens added. “We want to be a lifeline to our nation’s heroes, letting them know help is available and they are not alone.”

Oxford Treatment Center offers a full continuum of care , including medical detoxification, residential treatment, and multiple levels of outpatient treatment for Veterans, including those eligible for V.A. community care.

About Oxford Treatment Center

Oxford Treatment Center, located in Etta, MS, with outpatient locations in Oxford and Southaven, serves Mississippi and the Memphis area, as well as individuals nationwide with evidence-based addiction and mental health treatment. We provide a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient services, as well as sober living, for individuals facing substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. We believe in the power of recovery and are committed to restoring hope, empowering individuals and families, and breaking the stigma of addiction. Our specialized programs, including tailored support for Veterans, offer a strong foundation for lasting recovery that transforms lives. Oxford Treatment Center is part of American Addiction Centers, a national leader in addiction treatment. Learn more at oxfordtreatment.com .

Contact:

Amanda Lautieri

Brand & Communications Manager

ALautieri@ContactAAC.com