Laguna Treatment Center Strengthens Clinical Team with New Behavioral Health Therapist

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laguna Treatment Center, a leading drug and alcohol rehab in Orange County , has added Tanya L. Hauer, MSW, ACSW, to its team. A clinically trained behavioral health therapist and group facilitator, Hauer brings specialized experience in trauma-informed care, nervous system regulation, and experiential therapies. Her professional expertise, combined with personal experience in long-term recovery, enhances the depth of clinical care offered at the facility for those seeking rehab in Southern California.

“Recovery is deeply personal, and it requires both skill and empathy,” said Trace Swartzfager, Executive Director of Laguna Treatment Center. “Tanya brings both to her work, and we’re grateful to have her join our team of dedicated professionals who are among the most qualified in the industry and deeply committed to compassionate care.”

Hauer’s background includes work in residential treatment, school-based settings, and community mental health, where she has led process groups and psychoeducation programming, including somatic-informed approaches, for emotional awareness, resilience, and sustainable recovery. She is also an EAGALA-certified equine-assisted psychotherapy practitioner and certified yoga instructor.

At Laguna Treatment Center , Hauer will support the center’s existing equine therapy and yoga therapy offerings. The center partners with Brave Grace, an equine-assisted psychotherapy provider, to deliver trauma-informed treatment that uses the horse-human connection to foster insight, trust and healing.

“Recovery is not just about stopping a behavior,” said Hauer. “It’s about rebuilding trust in oneself, learning how to regulate the nervous system, and discovering that healing is possible even after years of pain. As someone in long-term recovery, this work is deeply personal for me. I’m honored to support individuals during such an important stage in their lives.”

About Laguna Treatment

Laguna Treatment Center , located in Aliso Viejo, CA, serves the Orange County area and individuals nationwide with evidence-based addiction and mental health treatment. We provide residential treatment services for individuals facing substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. We believe in the power of recovery and are committed to restoring hope, empowering individuals and families, and breaking the stigma of addiction. Our specialized care offers a strong foundation for lasting recovery that transforms lives. Laguna Treatment Center is part of American Addiction Centers, a national leader in addiction treatment. Learn more at lagunatreatment.com .

