ERMIN MARKETING Reports Record-Breaking 6,807 Leads for US Small Businesses in Q4 2025

Miami, FL, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 2024-2025 fiscal year concludes, ERMIN MARKETING, a boutique digital advertising agency, announces a major milestone in local search performance. In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, the agency successfully generated 6,807 verified leads for its small business clients across the United States, leveraging a proprietary mix of Google My Business (GMB) optimization and precision-targeted Google Ads.





While many small businesses struggle with rising customer acquisition costs, ERMIN MARKETING’s clients saw a surge in engagement even in the nation’s most saturated environments.

"Our success in Q4 proves that local businesses don't need the biggest budget to win; they need the best data," says Sergei Ermin, CEO of ERMIN MARKETING. "By focusing on hyper-local signals in areas like Manhattan, NY, and Brickell, Miami, we’ve enabled our clients to outperform national franchises."

The Three Pillars of Local Dominance

According to Ermin, the agency’s "Triple-Threat" strategy was the catalyst for this quarter’s results:

GMB Deep Optimization: Moving beyond basic NAP (Name, Address, Phone) data to utilize advanced local attributes and AI-friendly business descriptions. Localized Landing Pages: Creating high-converting web assets that mirror local search intent. End-to-End Analytics: Implementing sophisticated call tracking to bridge the gap between a click on Google Maps and a physical sale.

Impact on Small Business Growth

In high-rent districts like Brickell (Miami), where competition for local visibility is fierce, ERMIN MARKETING’s data-driven approach allowed local service providers to capture the "Local Pack" (Top 3) on Google, resulting in a direct increase in foot traffic and phone inquiries.





About Ermin Marketing

Ermin Marketing Agency specializes in promoting local U.S. businesses online through contextual advertising (PPC). In addition to setting up and managing ad campaigns, we integrate CRM systems and call tracking to maximize advertising effectiveness. Our clients have received more than 15,000 leads and phone calls for their businesses.

