River Oaks Treatment Center Offers Expanded Mental Health Services as the New Year Brings Increased Focus on Wellness

RIVERVIEW, Fla., Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The start of a new year often brings reflection, resolve, and the hope for meaningful change. For many Americans, those resolutions center on wellness, and increasingly, on mental health. With more than one in five adults in the U.S. experiencing mental illness across the nation, access to quality mental health care has never been more critical for those ready to take the first step toward healing. In response to this growing need, River Oaks Treatment Center has expanded access to care by offering comprehensive primary mental health services for individuals seeking treatment near Tampa, Florida.

“Florida faces one of the most urgent mental health crises in the nation, ranking second in the nation in prevalence of mental illness while also contending with a notable shortage of mental health services available across the state,” said Chris Bailey, Executive Director, River Oaks Treatment Center. “The opening of River Oaks’ inpatient mental health unit represents a meaningful step toward closing this gap and increasing access to lifesaving care.”

River Oaks Treatment Center has long been recognized for its expertise in treating addiction and co-occurring disorders. Last year, the organization broadened its mission to include specialized care for individuals with primary mental health diagnoses. This expansion was designed to serve the thousands of Floridians who struggle to find timely, effective treatment.

The inpatient mental health facility in Florida provides individualized, evidence-based treatment for conditions such as major depressive disorder, anxiety disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). For patients experiencing co-occurring issues with substance use or addiction, integrated care is available to address both mental health and substance-related challenges simultaneously.

River Oaks’ comprehensive mental health program is designed not only to stabilize individuals during a difficult moment but to help them build the skills and confidence needed for long-term well-being.

“Through personalized treatment plans, we empower patients to actively manage their mental health, strengthen resilience, and move forward with greater independence and hope,” said Bailey. “As the New Year begins, River Oaks Treatment Center remains committed to helping individuals turn resolutions into lasting change.”

About River Oaks Treatment Center

River Oaks Treatment Center, located in Riverview, FL, serves the Tampa area and individuals nationwide with evidence-based addiction and mental health treatment. We provide a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient services for individuals facing substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders . We believe in the power of recovery and are committed to restoring hope, empowering individuals and families, and breaking the stigma of addiction. Our specialized programs, including a residential primary mental program and tailored support for Veterans, offer a strong foundation for lasting recovery that transforms lives. River Oaks Treatment Center is part of American Addiction Centers, a national leader in addiction treatment. Learn more at riveroakstreatment.com.

