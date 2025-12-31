NRC (National Reading Culture Ltd.) 2025 Annual Summary and 2026 Outlook: Building a New Model for Global Employment and Sustainable Growth with Culture at the Core

Denver, Colorado, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In December 2025, NRC (National Reading Culture Ltd.) released its 2025 Annual Report, reviewing the company’s progress over the past year across team development, business expansion, platform innovation, and social impact, and outlining key priorities for 2026. NRC will continue to uphold its principle of “culture first, steady progress,” deepening the integration of reading culture with career resources to support global employment and sustainable economic growth.

Highlights of 2025

1. Strengthening the organization: building a strong talent foundation

In 2025, NRC placed organizational development at the center of its strategy, advancing team growth around three priorities: capability building, operational efficiency through collaboration, and cultural alignment. The company recruited professionals with experience in digital content, education services, and platform operations, improved cross-functional coordination, and strengthened internal communication.

Today, NRC operates as a multi-disciplinary organization covering content operations, technical support, compliance management, and international partnerships, providing a solid foundation for global growth and long-term social impact.

2. Expanding the business: enhancing core service capabilities

Building on its organizational progress, NRC advanced its digital content and career education initiatives steadily throughout 2025. The company established partnerships with hundreds of international publishers, education providers, and career development organizations, expanding platform offerings and serving diverse user needs.

NRC also improved the user experience through intelligent analytics and data-driven recommendations, enabling more personalized alignment between reading and career development.

These initiatives supported NRC’s sustainable growth while creating new income opportunities for freelancers and content creators, contributing to economic diversification and employment structure optimization in multiple regions. NRC remains committed to the belief that integrating reading culture with career development is a lasting driver of social vitality and economic innovation.

3. Compliance and risk governance: reinforcing long-term sustainability

NRC continued to operate under a prudent and responsible approach, strengthening its data privacy safeguards and risk management framework to ensure compliant operations across different regions.

The company’s efforts in compliance governance and responsible business practices contribute to the healthy development of the digital economy and support greater standardization and fairness in global employment ecosystems.

4. Ecosystem collaboration: achieving shared growth with partners

NRC’s progress in 2025 was made possible by strong internal cohesion and the trust of its partners. Guided by a long-term collaboration mindset, NRC deepened cooperation across content, technology, and social value initiatives, creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem characterized by resource sharing, complementary capabilities, and co-innovation.

This trust-based collaboration has supported NRC’s growth while also contributing positively to cross-border employment, regional economic circulation, and improvements in livelihoods.





2026 Outlook

Looking ahead to 2026, NRC will continue to advance a dual-engine strategy focused on organizational development and social responsibility, guided by the principle of “culture as the foundation, technology as an enabler.”

The company will further integrate digital reading, career support, and employment services, exploring new models for remote training, online work, and cross-border career opportunities. While maintaining high standards in content quality and regulatory compliance, NRC will expand service coverage and create greater value for global users and partners by accelerating the convergence of reading culture and the employment market.

New Year Message

As the year comes to a close, NRC extends its sincere New Year wishes to users worldwide, valued partners, and all team members.

In 2026, NRC will continue to stay grounded in culture, empowered by technology, and committed to improving livelihoods—promoting a virtuous cycle linking cultural content, digital employment, and economic development so that the combined value of reading and career growth can benefit more people and help build a more inclusive and prosperous future.

Website: https://nrc.cc