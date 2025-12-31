Top Ships Inc. Announces Sale of Newbuilding Mega Yacht

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOP Ships Inc. (the “Company” or “TOP Ships”) (NYSE American:TOPS), an international owner and operator of modern, fuel-efficient “ECO” tanker vessels, announced today that it has entered into a sale agreement (the “SPA”) for the sale to Rubico Inc. of a vessel-owning company (the “Owner”) which is party to a shipbuilding contract for a newbuilding mega yacht, the M/Y Sanlorenzo 1150Exp, with expected delivery from the shipyard in the second quarter of 2027 for a purchase price of $38.0 million. Consummation of the purchase and sale of the Owner’s shares under the SPA is expected to take place no later than March 31, 2026. A special independent committee composed of independent members of the Company's board of directors negotiated and approved the sale, after obtaining a fairness opinion from an independent financial advisor.

TOP Ships Inc. is an international owner and operator of ocean-going vessels focusing on modern, fuel-efficient eco tanker vessels transporting crude oil, petroleum products (clean and dirty) and bulk liquid chemicals. For more information about TOP Ships Inc., visit its website: www.topships.org.

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding the potential acquisition of real estate assets.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including, without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records, and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs, or projections. Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward‐looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

