State Fund Declares 20% Dividend for 2025 Policy Year

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Compensation Insurance Fund (State Fund) today announced plans to distribute an approximate $200 million dividend to its qualifying policyholders with policies that took effect between January 1 and December 31, 2025. This dividend equals approximately 20% of the estimated annual premium reported during that period.

In 2025, State Fund reported approximately $974 million in estimated annual premium and netted $630 million in investment income.

“We’re proud to be able to pay dividends for the seventh consecutive year,” said State Fund President and CEO Vern Steiner. “Returning money to our policyholders helps them invest in their businesses and create jobs, and that benefits all Californians.”

Since 2019, State Fund has declared approximately $830 million in dividends.

State Fund policyholders who qualify for the 2025 dividend will begin receiving their payments after their individual policies expire.

Disclaimer: Under California law it is unlawful for an insurer to promise the future payment of dividends under an unexpired workers' compensation insurance policy or to misrepresent the conditions for dividend payment. Dividends are payable only pursuant to conditions determined by the Board of Directors or other governing board of the Company following policy expiration. It is a misdemeanor for any insurer or officer or agent thereof, or any insurance broker or solicitor, to promise the payment of future workers' compensation dividends. Past dividend performance is no guarantee of an insurer's future dividend performance. Forfeiture of a right to, reduction in the amount of, or delay in the payment of a policyholder's dividend due to the policyholder's failure to accept renewal of the policy or subsequent policies issued by the same insurer is illegal and constitutes an unfair practice.

About State Fund

State Fund is California’s leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance. Not for profit and funded solely by premiums and investment income, we’ve supported California’s entrepreneurial spirit and played a vital role in the state’s economy for more than 100 years. By innovating in areas such as workplace safety and injured worker care, we’re committed to serving California for the next 100 as well. To learn more or get a quote, contact your broker or visit www.StateFundCA.com.

