Guardian Capital Confirms 2025 Annual Non-Cash Distributions for Guardian Capital ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP ("Guardian Capital") announces the confirmed amounts of the annual non-cash year-end distributions (the "Non-Cash Distributions") for the 2025 tax year for the ETF series of the Guardian Capital funds listed below (the “Guardian Capital ETFs”).

Guardian Capital ETFs Series of

ETF

Units Trading

Symbol Exchange Confirmed Non-

Cash

Distribution

Amount

(per ETF Unit) GuardBonds TM 1-3 Year Laddered

Investment Grade Bond Fund ETF Units GBLF Cboe

Canada CAD$0.0964 Guardian Canadian Bond Fund ETF Units GCBD TSX CAD$0.2221 Guardian Canadian Diversified

Core Equity Fund Unhedged

ETF Units GCSC TSX CAD$1.2206 Guardian Canadian Focused

Equity Fund ETF Units GCFE TSX CAD$1.6667 Guardian Directed Equity Path

Portfolio Unhedged

ETF Units GDEP.B TSX CAD$0.5927 Guardian i3 US Quality Growth

Fund Hedged

ETF Units GIQU TSX CAD$0.6126 Guardian i3 US Quality Growth

Fund Unhedged

ETF Units GIQU.B TSX CAD$0.8437 Guardian International Equity

Select Fund ETF Units GIES TSX CAD$0.0536 Guardian Investment Grade

Corporate Bond Fund ETF Units GIGC TSX CAD$0.0662 The Guardian Capital ETFs listed below will not be paying any Non-Cash Distributions: GuardBondsTM 2026 Investment

Grade Bond Fund ETF Units GBFC Cboe

Canada Nil GuardBondsTM 2027 Investment

Grade Bond Fund ETF Units GBFD Cboe

Canada Nil GuardBondsTM 2028 Investment

Grade Bond Fund ETF Units GBFE Cboe

Canada Nil GuardBondsTM 2029 Investment

Grade Bond Fund ETF Units GBFF Cboe

Canada Nil Guardian Directed Equity Path

Portfolio Hedged

ETF Units GDEP TSX Nil Guardian Directed Premium Yield

Portfolio Hedged

ETF Units GDPY TSX Nil Guardian Directed Premium Yield

Portfolio Unhedged

ETF Units GDPY.B TSX Nil Guardian i3 Global Dividend

Premium Yield Fund ETF Units GIDY Cboe

Canada Nil Guardian i3 Global Quality Growth

ETF Hedged

ETF Units GIQG TSX Nil Guardian i3 Global Quality Growth

ETF Unhedged

ETF Units GIQG.B TSX Nil Guardian i3 International Quality

Growth Fund ETF Units GIQI Cboe

Canada Nil Guardian Strategic Income Fund ETF Units GSIF Cboe

Canada Nil Guardian Ultra-Short Canadian T-

Bill Fund ETF Units GCTB TSX Nil Guardian Ultra-Short U.S. T-Bill

Fund ETF Units GUTB.U TSX Nil



Each of the Guardian Capital ETFs is required to distribute any net income and capital gains that it has earned in the year. The Non-Cash Distributions will generally consist of capital gains and/or any excess net income at year-end. The Non-Cash Distributions will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested and the resulting ETF units immediately consolidated so that the number of ETF units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding their ETF units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and will have an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment. In all cases, the Non-Cash Distributions will be reinvested on or about December 31, 2025 to unitholders of record on December 30, 2025.

These confirmed amounts are for the Non-Cash Distributions only and do not include the ongoing regular monthly, quarterly or annual cash distribution amounts which were announced on December 15, 2025 in a separate press release. These confirmed Non-Cash Distribution amounts replace the previous estimates announced on December 5, 2025.

The actual taxable amounts of all distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS") and will be posted on the Guardian Capital website in early 2026.

For further information regarding the Guardian Capital ETFs, please visit www.guardiancapital.com/investmentsolutions.

About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited and the successor to its original investment management business, which was founded in 1962. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please call 416-350-8899 or visit www.guardiancapital.com.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) is a global investment management company servicing institutional, retail and private clients through its subsidiaries. As of September 30, 2025, Guardian had C$166.6 billion of total client assets while managing a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$1.3 billion. Founded in 1962, Guardian’s reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of authenticity, integrity, stability and trustworthiness have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

