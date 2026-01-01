Marrelli Capital Limited Announces Changes to Holdings in BE Resources Inc.

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carmelo Marrelli announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the disposition (the "Disposition") of an aggregate of 7,609,176 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of BE Resources Inc. (the "Company") to a third party pursuant to a share purchase agreement.

Prior to the completion of the Disposition, Mr. Marrelli beneficially owned or controlled, directly or indirectly 7,609,176 Common Shares, representing approximately 66.99% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis and on an undiluted basis. Following the completion of the Disposition, Mr. Marrelli did not beneficially own or control, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company.

Mr. Marrelli has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the Disposition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+, or by contacting Carmelo Marrelli at carm@marrellisupport.ca.