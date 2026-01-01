Vietnamese Technology Sends Shockwaves Around the World

HANOI, Vietnam, Jan. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Before the global media, Vietnam’s rapid tech ascent took center stage. CT Group ended 2025 by unveiling ASEAN’s landmark projects two spearhead sectors: Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) and the Low Altitude Economy (LAE), revealing a future never seen before.

On December 29, 2025, at Hanoi’s Ho Guom Opera House, before over 600 distinguished guests, including leaders from the Ministries of National Defense, Public Security, Science and Technology, and Foreign Affairs; VCCI and the Vietnam Association of the Elderly; officials from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Ninh Binh, Tay Ninh, and Ca Mau; alongside top scientists and representatives from VNU Hanoi, VNU HCM, and Can Tho University; and major corporations such as VDB, VNPT, Shrimpl, and Aicello (Taiwan), CT Group officially unveiled two landmark projects: the UAV ASEAN Super Headquarter Union and the ASEAN’s Largest Low Altitude Economy (LAE) Center.

In a departure from conventional launch events worldwide, CT Group adopted a novel perspective to address the fundamental question: “What is the scientific basis for a Vietnamese corporation to invest in two major global technology projects?” This was not only a candid and challenging question for CT Group but also a strategic solution for other corporations following Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW. Not everyone grasps the philosophy behind this special event. So, how did CT Group respond?

Firstly, mastering all core UAV technologies: CT Group, through its subsidiary CT UAV, has achieved an average localization rate of 87.5% across six core UAV technology groups: Electronics and Semiconductor Technology, AI Technology, Control & Autonomous Technology, Composite Technology, Battery Technology, and Security & Telecommunications Technology. Notably, the two most critical groups, Electronics - Semiconductor Technology and AI & Software have reached 95% autonomy.

Secondly, to stay competitive, Vietnamese companies must constantly innovate. At the event, CT UAV introduced three breakthrough technologies: “Magic Brush” (enabling stable flight with different propellers), multi-level safety (allowing safe landings even if a propeller fails), and autonomous swarm firefighting. These advanced technologies surpass current market standards, and the company has also mastered passenger-carrying UAVs.

Thirdly, in today’s volatile and uncertain world, CT Group must demonstrate exceptional adaptability to create a significant competitive edge over global industry peers.

Fourthly, CT Group possesses extensive manufacturing and large-scale operational expertise, backed by a chain of five modern UAV production plants currently in operation (located on DT743 Avenue, near VNU-HCM). To continue meeting the surging demand from both domestic and international markets, CT Group has officially resolved to scale up production by investing in the UAV - ASEAN Super Headquarter Union, with an estimated total investment of USD 2 billion over a 10-year period.





Mr. Nguyen Quoc Dung – Representative of CT Group, officially announced the investment decision for the UAV - ASEAN Super Headquarter Union

The UAV - ASEAN Super Headquarter Union will function as a "Technology City" with manufacturing plants, research institutes, training facilities, and innovation centers, complemented by amenities for experts and workers. It will also pilot the Low Altitude Economy (LAE) with over 600 high-tech products and services.

Fifthly, the project is underpinned by the strong support of the Party and the State, evidenced by the commitment of Tay Ninh Province to facilitate all favorable conditions for CT Group’s swift deployment. “The UAV - ASEAN Super Headquarter Union is not merely an investment project; it is a strategic high-tech complex. It perfectly aligns with the province's high-tech industrial development roadmap and the Central Government's policy on advancing strategic technology industries, integrating economic development with national defense and security in this new era,” emphasized Mr. Doan Trung Kien – Vice Chairman of the Tay Ninh Provincial People’s Committee.





Mr. Doan Trung Kien, Vice Chairman of the Tay Ninh Provincial People’s Committee, delivering his speech at the event.

CT Group officially announced a VND 6,000 billion investment in the ASEAN’s Largest Low Altitude Economy Center, located near Terminal T3 Tan Son Nhat Airport and Metro Station No. 2. As a leader in Vietnam’s Low Altitude Economy, CT Group is among the few worldwide with full LAE and core UAV technologies.

LAE 1 will drive Vietnam’s ability to attract top talent and export technology. At its heart, the Global Command Center manages digital infrastructure, including UAS Traffic Management and Digital Twin systems, and supports innovation through research labs and pilot plants. This enables over 600 applications across 20 industries and 93 sub-sectors





Mr. Pham Hong Phuc – Representative of CT Group, officially announced the investment decision for the SS1 Project.

Sixthly, regarding quality standards, CT Group has established an international quality management system, aided by Swiss experts, ensuring all operations meet aerospace standards like AS9100D and ISO 9001.

Seventhly, CT Group serves a wide range of customers in major domestic and international markets, delivering products and services across key Vietnamese cities and planning further expansion to 34 provinces. In 2025, the Group marked a global milestone with an export order of 5,000 UAVs to South Korea, established a strategic partnership with Indonesia for Low Altitude Economy development, and began entering markets in the U.S., Singapore, the Middle East, and over 100 other countries.

At the launch ceremony, CT Group signed strategic partnerships with more than 20 major organizations, including top Vietnamese corporations like VNPT, provincial authorities, research institutes such as Quantum Technology Institute, High-tech & Innovation Park and major key Indonesian companies.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Mr. Tran Kim Chung – Chairman of CT Group, stated: “Having proven our capacity to scale production and business through a system of five existing plants, and by mastering all core and advanced technologies alongside CT Group’s unique technology ecosystem and culture, as well as securing commitments from numerous major clients, we have boldly decided to invest in this project. Our partners recognize that we are a serious, steadfast enterprise with the utmost patience to pursue and fulfill long-term commitments.”

CT Group is powerfully demonstrating to the world that Vietnam possesses a solid scientific foundation to ascend to new heights in pioneering technologies such as UAV and LAE.

