ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited Announces First Half 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

— First Half Revenue of HK$178.2 million (US$22.8 million), increase 81.3% year-over-year —
— First Half Net Income of HK$12.5 million (US$1.6 million), versus Net Income of HK$6.9 million last year —

HONG KONG, Jan. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: CHOW) (“ChowChow” or the “Company”), a company that specializes in providing one-stop cloud solutions, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

First Half 2025 Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues increased by HK$79.9 million, or 81.3%, to HK$178.2 million (US$22.8 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to HK$98.3 million for the same period in 2024.

The increase in revenues was primarily driven by certain cloud CDN service and server farm projects secured from three new customers, which together contributed approximately HK$83.5 million (US$10.7 million), represented approximately 46.9% of total revenues for the period.

Cost of revenues and gross profit

Cost of revenues consists primarily of subcontracting fees, cost of hardware, software license and IT application licenses directly attributable to services provided. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, cost of revenues was HK$156.2 million (US$20.0 million), increased by HK$70.3 million or 81.9% from HK$85.9 million in the same period in 2024.

As a result of the foregoing, gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was HK$22.0 million (US$2.8 million), an increase of HK$9.6 million from HK$12.4 million for the same period in 2024. The gross profit margin for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 12.3%, a figure consistent with the 12.6% recorded in the same period in 2024. This stability was attributed to the Company’s diligent cost control measures.

Selling and marketing expenses

Selling and marketing expenses increased by HK$1.4 million or 160.7% from HK$0.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to HK$2.4 million (US$0.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase was mainly driven by the increase in marketing service fee paid to the third parties as the Company pursued its strategy of expanding its customer base and revenue, not only in Hong Kong, but also in other Asia Pacific areas, by putting more resource to the marketing activities.

General and administrative expenses

General and administrative expenses increased by HK$1.4 million or 41.4% from HK$3.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to HK$4.9 million (US$0.6 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase of HK$1.4 million was largely due to higher employee compensation costs (HK$1.1 million) from increased headcount and average salary levels, along with rises in intangible asset amortization (HK$0.1 million) and expected credit loss provisions (HK$0.1 million).

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses increased by HK$1.1 million or 99.5% from HK$1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to HK$2.3 million (US$0.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase was due to the increase in gross profit and net income during six months ended June 30, 2025.

Net income

The Company recorded a net income of HK$12.5 million (US$1.6 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, representing an increase of HK$5.6 million or 80.0% from a net income of HK$6.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

For the first half of 2025, the Company achieved a net income of HK$12.5 million (US$1.6 million). Net cash generated from operating activities was HK$2.0 million (US$0.3 million), as the strong net income was partially offset by an increase in accounts receivable and a decrease in deferred revenue. The Company financed its daily operations and business development mainly through cash generated from its operations. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately HK$11.9 million (US$1.5 million) representing an increase of HK$1.4 million from a cash and cash equivalents of approximately HK$10.5 million as of December 31, 2024.

The Company’s management is actively managing its outstanding accounts receivable and carefully planning its operations. The Company may also seek equity financing from financial institutions and outside investors when necessary.

The Company’s management believes that its current cash position, ongoing cash generation from operations, and available financing options will provide sufficient liquidity to meet its future liquidity and capital requirements for at least the next twelve months.

About ChowChow

ChowChow is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, and all of its operations are carried out by its operating subsidiary in Hong Kong, Sereno Cloud Solution HK Limited. The Company specializes in providing one-stop cloud solutions that support companies across the IT industry value chain throughout their entire cloud transformation journey from consulting, deployment and migration to cloud environment building and management.

The Company’s business primarily comprises (i) digital transformation consulting services consisting primarily of cloud suitability assessment, real-time resource management and strategic planning and advisory, (ii) professional IT services comprising a wide range of capabilities designed to facilitate seamless cloud integration and digital transformation, (iii) AI-powered proactive cloud managed services covering all aspects of day-to-day cloud maintenance and support, and (iv) IT infrastructure solutions covering on-premise private cloud setups and public cloud integrations including infrastructure applications such as our Sereno Cloud App360 AI and Data Science Platform (the “AI & Data Science Platform”), which consists of several core components.

Exchange Rate

The Company’s operations are principally conducted in Hong Kong, where the Hong Kong dollar (HK$) is the functional currency, and all the revenues are denominated in HK$. For the convenience of the readers of our consolidated financial statements, we have provided translations of balances in the consolidated balance sheets, consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income, consolidated statements of changes in equity, and consolidated statements of cash flows from HK$ to U.S. dollars (US$) as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2025. These translations have been made at a fixed exchange rate of US$1.00 = HK$7.8, which is the pegged rate as determined by the linked exchange rate system in Hong Kong.

These translations are provided solely for informational purposes and should not be construed as representations that the HK$ amounts could be converted into US$ at that or any other rate. The exchange rate used may differ from actual exchange rates on the balance sheet date or subsequent dates, and readers should be aware of potential exchange rate fluctuations. We do not intend for these translated amounts to comply with the provisions of U.S. GAAP regarding functional currency translation, and they are not intended to be a substitute for the HK$ amounts reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in verbal statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of the press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

  
CHOWCHOW CLOUD INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
  
  As of 
  December 31, 2024  June 30, 2025  June 30, 2025 
  HK$  HK$  US$ 
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents  10,522,032   11,872,982   1,522,177 
Accounts receivable, net  17,666,579   24,794,775   3,178,817 
Unbilled receivables (Contract assets)  2,609,173   606,265   77,726 
Prepayment and other current assets, net  11,308,236   92,600   11,872 
Deferred offering costs  2,820,149   2,820,149   361,558 
Amount due from related parties - trade  28,575   51,564   6,611 
Total current assets  44,954,744   40,238,335   5,158,761 
             
Non-current assets:            
Other non-current assets, net  122,412   122,412   15,693 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net  218,130   100,566   12,893 
Property and equipment, net  42,597   31,822   4,080 
Intangible asset, net  2,344,427   1,953,689   250,473 
Total non-current assets  2,727,566   2,208,489   283,139 
Total assets  47,682,310   42,446,824   5,441,900 
             
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable  4,546,960   1,652,211   211,821 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  838,811   1,067,166   136,816 
Amount due to related parties – non-trade  678,915   103,061   13,213 
Tax payable  4,821,619   7,281,347   933,506 
Deferred revenue (Contract liabilities)  17,401,218   745,142   95,531 
Operating lease liabilities, current portion  218,130   100,566   12,893 
Bank borrowings, current portion  284,404   492,591   63,153 
Total current liabilities  28,790,057   11,442,084   1,466,933 
             
Non-current liabilities:            
Deferred tax liabilities  227,530   103,393   13,256 
Bank borrowings, non-current portion  4,715,596   4,467,260   572,726 
Total non-current liabilities  4,943,126   4,570,653   585,982 
Total liabilities  33,733,183   16,012,737   2,052,915 
             
Shareholders’ equity:            
Ordinary share, par value US$0.0001, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 32,500,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025  25,350   25,350   3,250 
Capital reserve  3,200,000   3,200,000   410,256 
Merger reserve  (2,647,350)  (2,647,350)  (339,404)
Retained earnings  13,371,127   25,856,087   3,314,883 
Total shareholders’ equity  13,949,127   26,434,087   3,388,985 
Total liabilities and equity  47,682,310   42,446,824   5,441,900 


  
CHOWCHOW CLOUD INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
 
    
  For the Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2024  2025  2025 
  HK$  HK$  US$ 
Revenues:            
- Revenue from Products  92,569,989   167,911,734   21,527,145 
- Revenue from Services  5,723,408   10,299,520   1,320,452 
Total revenues  98,293,397   178,211,254   22,847,597 
             
Cost of revenues:            
- Cost of Products  (81,901,618)  (148,654,601)  (19,058,282)
- Cost of Services  (3,983,385)  (7,548,872)  (967,804)
Total cost of revenues  (85,885,003)  (156,203,473)  (20,026,086)
Gross profit  12,408,394   22,007,781   2,821,511 
             
Operating expenses:            
Selling and marketing expenses  (896,260)  (2,336,536)  (299,556)
General and administrative expenses  (3,491,856)  (4,937,969)  (633,074)
Total operating expenses  (4,388,116)  (7,274,505)  (932,630)
             
Operating income  8,020,278   14,733,276   1,888,881 
             
Interest income, net  10,529   9,456   1,212 
Interest expense, net  (14,857)  (74,374)  (9,535)
Other income, net  89,226   152,193   19,512 
Income before taxes  8,105,176   14,820,551   1,900,070 
Income tax expenses  (1,170,616)  (2,335,591)  (299,435)
Net income  6,934,560   12,484,960   1,600,635 
             
Earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company’s shareholders            
Basic and diluted  0.21   0.38   0.05 
             
Weighted average shares* used in calculating basic and diluted net income per share:  32,500,000   32,500,000   32,500,000 
             

* Retroactively presented for the effect of reorganization for the Company’s initial public offering.

  
CHOWCHOW CLOUD INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY		 
                   
  Ordinary shares  Additional
paid in		  Capital  Merger  Retained  Total
shareholders’		 
  Shares*  Amount  capital  reserve  reserve  earnings  equity 
     HK$  HK$  HK$  HK$  HK$  HK$ 
Balance as of January 1, 2024  32,500,000   -   780   3,200,000   (2,700,000)  1,500,873   2,001,653 
Net income  -   -   -   -   -   6,934,560   6,934,560 
Balance as of June 30, 2024  32,500,000   -   780   3,200,000   (2,700,000)  8,435,433   8,936,213 
                             
Balance as of January 1, 2025  32,500,000   25,350   -   3,200,000   (2,647,350)  13,371,127   13,949,127 
Net income  -   -   -   -   -   12,484,960   12,484,960 
Balance as of June 30, 2025  32,500,000   25,350   -   3,200,000   (2,647,350)  25,856,087   26,434,087 
Balance as of June 30, 2025 in US$  32,500,000   3,250   -   410,256   (339,404)  3,314,883   3,388,985 


* Retroactively presented for the effect of reorganization for the Company’s initial public offering.

  
CHOWCHOW CLOUD INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
 
    
  For the Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2024  2025  2025 
  HK$  HK$  US$ 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES            
Net income  6,934,560   12,484,960   1,600,635 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation of property and equipment  13,811   10,775   1,381 
Amortization of intangible asset  260,614   390,738   50,095 
Allowance for the current expected credit losses on accounts receivable  229,528   347,350   44,532 
Allowance for the current expected credit losses on amount due from related parties  7,043   4,011   514 
Interest expense, net  -   74,374   9,535 
Deferred income tax  113,447   (124,137)  (15,915)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable, net  648,423   (7,475,546)  (958,403)
Unbilled receivables (Contract assets)  704,858   2,002,908   256,783 
Prepayment and other current assets, net  11,593,320   11,215,636   1,437,903 
Amounts due from related parties  (27,000)  (27,000)  (3,462)
Accounts payable  (3,622,990)  (2,894,749)  (371,122)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  (405,071)  228,355   29,276 
Deferred revenue (Contract liabilities)  (14,308,787)  (16,656,076)  (2,135,394)
Tax payable  1,057,169   2,459,728   315,350 
Cash provided by operating activities  3,198,925   2,041,327   261,708 
             
Interest paid  -   (74,374)  (9,535)
Net cash provided by operating activities  3,198,925   1,966,953   252,173 
             
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES            
Purchase of intangible asset  (1,197,896)  -   - 
Cash used in investing activities  (1,197,896)  -   - 
             
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES            
Proceeds from / (Repayment of) bank borrowings  5,000,000   (40,149)  (5,147)
Net movement in amounts due to shareholders  -   44,146   5,660 
Dividend paid  (5,464,530)  (620,000)  (79,487)
Net cash used in financing activities  (464,530)  (616,003)  (78,974)
             
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents  1,536,499   1,350,950   173,199 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  9,873,451   10,522,032   1,348,978 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period  11,409,950   11,872,982   1,522,177 


 

            











        

            

            
