ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited Announces First Half 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

— First Half Revenue of HK$178.2 million (US$22.8 million), increase 81.3% year-over-year —

— First Half Net Income of HK$12.5 million (US$1.6 million), versus Net Income of HK$6.9 million last year —

HONG KONG, Jan. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: CHOW) (“ChowChow” or the “Company”), a company that specializes in providing one-stop cloud solutions, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

First Half 2025 Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues increased by HK$79.9 million, or 81.3%, to HK$178.2 million (US$22.8 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to HK$98.3 million for the same period in 2024.

The increase in revenues was primarily driven by certain cloud CDN service and server farm projects secured from three new customers, which together contributed approximately HK$83.5 million (US$10.7 million), represented approximately 46.9% of total revenues for the period.

Cost of revenues and gross profit

Cost of revenues consists primarily of subcontracting fees, cost of hardware, software license and IT application licenses directly attributable to services provided. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, cost of revenues was HK$156.2 million (US$20.0 million), increased by HK$70.3 million or 81.9% from HK$85.9 million in the same period in 2024.

As a result of the foregoing, gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was HK$22.0 million (US$2.8 million), an increase of HK$9.6 million from HK$12.4 million for the same period in 2024. The gross profit margin for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 12.3%, a figure consistent with the 12.6% recorded in the same period in 2024. This stability was attributed to the Company’s diligent cost control measures.

Selling and marketing expenses

Selling and marketing expenses increased by HK$1.4 million or 160.7% from HK$0.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to HK$2.4 million (US$0.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase was mainly driven by the increase in marketing service fee paid to the third parties as the Company pursued its strategy of expanding its customer base and revenue, not only in Hong Kong, but also in other Asia Pacific areas, by putting more resource to the marketing activities.

General and administrative expenses

General and administrative expenses increased by HK$1.4 million or 41.4% from HK$3.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to HK$4.9 million (US$0.6 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase of HK$1.4 million was largely due to higher employee compensation costs (HK$1.1 million) from increased headcount and average salary levels, along with rises in intangible asset amortization (HK$0.1 million) and expected credit loss provisions (HK$0.1 million).

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses increased by HK$1.1 million or 99.5% from HK$1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to HK$2.3 million (US$0.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase was due to the increase in gross profit and net income during six months ended June 30, 2025.

Net income

The Company recorded a net income of HK$12.5 million (US$1.6 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, representing an increase of HK$5.6 million or 80.0% from a net income of HK$6.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

For the first half of 2025, the Company achieved a net income of HK$12.5 million (US$1.6 million). Net cash generated from operating activities was HK$2.0 million (US$0.3 million), as the strong net income was partially offset by an increase in accounts receivable and a decrease in deferred revenue. The Company financed its daily operations and business development mainly through cash generated from its operations. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately HK$11.9 million (US$1.5 million) representing an increase of HK$1.4 million from a cash and cash equivalents of approximately HK$10.5 million as of December 31, 2024.

The Company’s management is actively managing its outstanding accounts receivable and carefully planning its operations. The Company may also seek equity financing from financial institutions and outside investors when necessary.

The Company’s management believes that its current cash position, ongoing cash generation from operations, and available financing options will provide sufficient liquidity to meet its future liquidity and capital requirements for at least the next twelve months.

About ChowChow

ChowChow is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, and all of its operations are carried out by its operating subsidiary in Hong Kong, Sereno Cloud Solution HK Limited. The Company specializes in providing one-stop cloud solutions that support companies across the IT industry value chain throughout their entire cloud transformation journey from consulting, deployment and migration to cloud environment building and management.

The Company’s business primarily comprises (i) digital transformation consulting services consisting primarily of cloud suitability assessment, real-time resource management and strategic planning and advisory, (ii) professional IT services comprising a wide range of capabilities designed to facilitate seamless cloud integration and digital transformation, (iii) AI-powered proactive cloud managed services covering all aspects of day-to-day cloud maintenance and support, and (iv) IT infrastructure solutions covering on-premise private cloud setups and public cloud integrations including infrastructure applications such as our Sereno Cloud App360 AI and Data Science Platform (the “AI & Data Science Platform”), which consists of several core components.

Exchange Rate

The Company’s operations are principally conducted in Hong Kong, where the Hong Kong dollar (HK$) is the functional currency, and all the revenues are denominated in HK$. For the convenience of the readers of our consolidated financial statements, we have provided translations of balances in the consolidated balance sheets, consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income, consolidated statements of changes in equity, and consolidated statements of cash flows from HK$ to U.S. dollars (US$) as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2025. These translations have been made at a fixed exchange rate of US$1.00 = HK$7.8, which is the pegged rate as determined by the linked exchange rate system in Hong Kong.

These translations are provided solely for informational purposes and should not be construed as representations that the HK$ amounts could be converted into US$ at that or any other rate. The exchange rate used may differ from actual exchange rates on the balance sheet date or subsequent dates, and readers should be aware of potential exchange rate fluctuations. We do not intend for these translated amounts to comply with the provisions of U.S. GAAP regarding functional currency translation, and they are not intended to be a substitute for the HK$ amounts reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in verbal statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of the press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

CHOWCHOW CLOUD INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of December 31, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 HK$ HK$ US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 10,522,032 11,872,982 1,522,177 Accounts receivable, net 17,666,579 24,794,775 3,178,817 Unbilled receivables (Contract assets) 2,609,173 606,265 77,726 Prepayment and other current assets, net 11,308,236 92,600 11,872 Deferred offering costs 2,820,149 2,820,149 361,558 Amount due from related parties - trade 28,575 51,564 6,611 Total current assets 44,954,744 40,238,335 5,158,761 Non-current assets: Other non-current assets, net 122,412 122,412 15,693 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 218,130 100,566 12,893 Property and equipment, net 42,597 31,822 4,080 Intangible asset, net 2,344,427 1,953,689 250,473 Total non-current assets 2,727,566 2,208,489 283,139 Total assets 47,682,310 42,446,824 5,441,900 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 4,546,960 1,652,211 211,821 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 838,811 1,067,166 136,816 Amount due to related parties – non-trade 678,915 103,061 13,213 Tax payable 4,821,619 7,281,347 933,506 Deferred revenue (Contract liabilities) 17,401,218 745,142 95,531 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 218,130 100,566 12,893 Bank borrowings, current portion 284,404 492,591 63,153 Total current liabilities 28,790,057 11,442,084 1,466,933 Non-current liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities 227,530 103,393 13,256 Bank borrowings, non-current portion 4,715,596 4,467,260 572,726 Total non-current liabilities 4,943,126 4,570,653 585,982 Total liabilities 33,733,183 16,012,737 2,052,915 Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary share, par value US$0.0001, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 32,500,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025 25,350 25,350 3,250 Capital reserve 3,200,000 3,200,000 410,256 Merger reserve (2,647,350 ) (2,647,350 ) (339,404 ) Retained earnings 13,371,127 25,856,087 3,314,883 Total shareholders’ equity 13,949,127 26,434,087 3,388,985 Total liabilities and equity 47,682,310 42,446,824 5,441,900





CHOWCHOW CLOUD INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2025 2025 HK$ HK$ US$ Revenues: - Revenue from Products 92,569,989 167,911,734 21,527,145 - Revenue from Services 5,723,408 10,299,520 1,320,452 Total revenues 98,293,397 178,211,254 22,847,597 Cost of revenues: - Cost of Products (81,901,618 ) (148,654,601 ) (19,058,282 ) - Cost of Services (3,983,385 ) (7,548,872 ) (967,804 ) Total cost of revenues (85,885,003 ) (156,203,473 ) (20,026,086 ) Gross profit 12,408,394 22,007,781 2,821,511 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses (896,260 ) (2,336,536 ) (299,556 ) General and administrative expenses (3,491,856 ) (4,937,969 ) (633,074 ) Total operating expenses (4,388,116 ) (7,274,505 ) (932,630 ) Operating income 8,020,278 14,733,276 1,888,881 Interest income, net 10,529 9,456 1,212 Interest expense, net (14,857 ) (74,374 ) (9,535 ) Other income, net 89,226 152,193 19,512 Income before taxes 8,105,176 14,820,551 1,900,070 Income tax expenses (1,170,616 ) (2,335,591 ) (299,435 ) Net income 6,934,560 12,484,960 1,600,635 Earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company’s shareholders Basic and diluted 0.21 0.38 0.05 Weighted average shares* used in calculating basic and diluted net income per share: 32,500,000 32,500,000 32,500,000

* Retroactively presented for the effect of reorganization for the Company’s initial public offering.

CHOWCHOW CLOUD INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Ordinary shares Additional

paid in Capital Merger Retained Total

shareholders’ Shares* Amount capital reserve reserve earnings equity HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ Balance as of January 1, 2024 32,500,000 - 780 3,200,000 (2,700,000 ) 1,500,873 2,001,653 Net income - - - - - 6,934,560 6,934,560 Balance as of June 30, 2024 32,500,000 - 780 3,200,000 (2,700,000 ) 8,435,433 8,936,213 Balance as of January 1, 2025 32,500,000 25,350 - 3,200,000 (2,647,350 ) 13,371,127 13,949,127 Net income - - - - - 12,484,960 12,484,960 Balance as of June 30, 2025 32,500,000 25,350 - 3,200,000 (2,647,350 ) 25,856,087 26,434,087 Balance as of June 30, 2025 in US$ 32,500,000 3,250 - 410,256 (339,404 ) 3,314,883 3,388,985



* Retroactively presented for the effect of reorganization for the Company’s initial public offering.

CHOWCHOW CLOUD INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2025 2025 HK$ HK$ US$ CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income 6,934,560 12,484,960 1,600,635 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 13,811 10,775 1,381 Amortization of intangible asset 260,614 390,738 50,095 Allowance for the current expected credit losses on accounts receivable 229,528 347,350 44,532 Allowance for the current expected credit losses on amount due from related parties 7,043 4,011 514 Interest expense, net - 74,374 9,535 Deferred income tax 113,447 (124,137 ) (15,915 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 648,423 (7,475,546 ) (958,403 ) Unbilled receivables (Contract assets) 704,858 2,002,908 256,783 Prepayment and other current assets, net 11,593,320 11,215,636 1,437,903 Amounts due from related parties (27,000 ) (27,000 ) (3,462 ) Accounts payable (3,622,990 ) (2,894,749 ) (371,122 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (405,071 ) 228,355 29,276 Deferred revenue (Contract liabilities) (14,308,787 ) (16,656,076 ) (2,135,394 ) Tax payable 1,057,169 2,459,728 315,350 Cash provided by operating activities 3,198,925 2,041,327 261,708 Interest paid - (74,374 ) (9,535 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,198,925 1,966,953 252,173 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of intangible asset (1,197,896 ) - - Cash used in investing activities (1,197,896 ) - - CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from / (Repayment of) bank borrowings 5,000,000 (40,149 ) (5,147 ) Net movement in amounts due to shareholders - 44,146 5,660 Dividend paid (5,464,530 ) (620,000 ) (79,487 ) Net cash used in financing activities (464,530 ) (616,003 ) (78,974 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,536,499 1,350,950 173,199 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 9,873,451 10,522,032 1,348,978 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 11,409,950 11,872,982 1,522,177



