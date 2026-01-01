New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches $20M Raised and Reports Growing Investor Base

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is moving through a key stage of its roadmap as participation continues to expand. While many DeFi crypto projects remain in early planning phases, Mutuum Finance is already showing clear signs of traction. Investor interest has grown steadily, and recent updates suggest the project is nearing a notable funding milestone. This progress comes as the team advances toward its next crypto technical phase.





What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Building

Mutuum Finance is a DeFi crypto project focused on decentralized lending and borrowing. The protocol is designed to let users supply assets to earn yield while allowing others to borrow liquidity by locking collateral. This structure aims to support ongoing usage rather than short-term activity.

The platform uses defined interest rate mechanics to balance liquidity. When borrowing demand rises, rates increase to attract more supply and encourage repayments. When liquidity is high, rates stay lower to promote borrowing. Risk controls such as Loan to Value limits and automated liquidations are built into the system to help protect the protocol.

As development has progressed, Mutuum Finance has reported $19.5M raised and a growing base of around 18,700 holders. These figures reflect broad participation rather than isolated inflows, which many observers view as an important signal for a developing DeFi crypto.

MUTM Price, Phase Stage and Early Growth

The MUTM token is currently priced around $0.04 as Phase 7 of distribution begins. The presale started in early 2025 at a price of $0.01, meaning the token has already increased by roughly 250% since the first phase.

Each phase of distribution includes a fixed price and a set allocation. Phase 7 represents a later stage, with a smaller share of tokens available compared to earlier phases. This structure has resulted in gradual price movement rather than sudden jumps.

To encourage consistent engagement, Mutuum Finance runs a 24-hour leaderboard. The top daily contributor receives $500 in MUTM, which has helped maintain steady participation as phases progress.

Token Distribution and Supply Structure

Mutuum Finance has a total supply of 4B MUTM tokens. Of this amount, 45.5%, or approximately 1.82B tokens, are allocated to the presale. As of the current phase, about 820M tokens have already been sold.

This means a significant portion of the presale allocation has been distributed, while remaining supply continues to tighten with each new phase. As distribution advances, later participants access tokens at higher prices and with smaller available allocations.

The project also supports card payment options for MUTM purchases. This feature expands access beyond on-chain transfers and has helped bring in participants who prefer traditional payment methods.

V1 Preparation and The Next Crypto Phase

According to official statements shared by the team on X , Mutuum Finance is preparing the V1 launch of its lending and borrowing protocol, with a beta deployment planned on the Sepolia testnet. Initial supported assets include ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, and collateral use.

This upcoming milestone marks the transition from development into live testing. V1 is expected to include core features such as liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tracking, and automated liquidation tools.

Security preparation has been completed ahead of this step. Mutuum Finance has finalized a review of its lending contracts with Halborn Security , and the MUTM token holds a 90/100 CertiK Token Scan score. A $50k bug bounty is also active to further strengthen the protocol before broader usage.

Why Attention Is Increasing Now

As Phase 7 begins, several factors are converging. Funding is approaching a new threshold. Holder numbers continue to rise. Core protocol features are finalized. V1 testing is close.

These developments often draw attention within the DeFi crypto sector, especially for projects that have already moved beyond the concept stage. Market participants tracking top crypto and new crypto projects often look for this combination of distribution progress and technical readiness.

Mutuum Finance now sits in that position. Much of the early groundwork has been completed, while the protocol itself has not yet entered full public use. This timing has increased focus on the project as it moves toward the next phase of its roadmap.

Current Positioning Within DeFi

Within the broader DeFi crypto space, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as a lending-focused protocol with an emphasis on structured risk management and gradual rollout. Stablecoins are expected to play a central role in its markets, supporting activity during different market conditions. The roadmap also includes plans for Layer-2 compatibility and decentralized oracle infrastructure to support accurate pricing.

As the project approaches $20M raised and continues through Phase 7, Mutuum Finance reflects a new crypto moving steadily through execution rather than relying on announcements alone.

With V1 testing ahead and distribution ongoing, the coming phase represents a shift from preparation toward practical use. This transition is why Mutuum Finance is increasingly appearing in discussions around developing DeFi crypto projects as the market looks toward the next stage of growth.