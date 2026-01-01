Breaking News DBTC DeFi Launches Mobile-First Web3 Platform as Automated Digital Asset Yield Models Accelerate in 2026

London, United Kingdom, Jan. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As automated digital asset yield models gain momentum in 2026, the integration of AI-driven automation with Web3 infrastructure continues to reshape how users access digital asset services. Mobile accessibility, transparency, and efficiency are becoming key drivers of adoption across global markets.

In response to these trends, DBTC DeFi has launched its mobile-first Web3 platform, enabling users to participate in automated digital asset yield mechanisms directly from their smartphones.

Mobile-First Access to Automated Digital Asset Yields

DBTC DeFi enables users to activate automated contracts supporting major digital assets such as BTC, ETH, and XRP. Powered by smart-contract automation, the platform removes the need for specialized hardware or technical expertise.

Through a streamlined mobile interface, users can monitor yield performance, manage active contracts, and adjust account settings in real time. Once activated, the system operates continuously in the background, allowing users to participate in automated digital asset yields during everyday activities.

Simple Registration and Participation Process

DBTC DeFi has designed a straightforward onboarding process to reduce entry barriers for new users:

① Register an Account

② Select a Contract Plan

After registration, users choose a contract plan that aligns with their individual preferences and objectives.

③ Activate and Earn

Once a contract is activated, the system automatically initiates yield generation. Rewards are credited within 24 hours, and the principal is returned upon contract completion.

This streamlined flow allows users to begin participating within minutes, without complex setup or technical requirements.

Contract-Based Yield Plans

DBTC DeFi offers multiple contract options with clearly defined terms:

$100 Contract — 2 days | Daily Yield: $4 | Total Return: $100+8= $108

$500 Contract — 6 days | Daily Yield: $6 | Total Return: $500+36= $536

$1,500 Contract — 10 days | Daily Yield: $19.8 | Total Return: $1500+198= $1,698

$5,000 Contract — 20 days | Daily Yield: $75.5 | Total Return: $5000+1510= $6,510

$10,000 Contract — 25 days | Daily Yield: $170 | Total Return: $10000+4250= $14,250

About DBTC DeFi

DBTC DeFi is a global Web3 digital yield platform focused on delivering transparent and intelligent digital asset solutions. The platform supports multiple mainstream digital assets and currently serves users across more than 180 countries and regions worldwide.

Official Information

Website: https://dbtcdefi.com

Contact Email: info@dbtcdefi.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.