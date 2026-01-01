Prospectus updates

Lysaker, 1 January 2026

Effective as of today, 1 January 2026, new tax regulations are implemented for Norwegian domiciled mutual funds. Somewhat simplified, the amendments entail that mutual funds will be exempt from capital taxation to a greater extent by making the fund's interest income and all capital gains tax-free on the fund’s behalf (not only capital gains from equities). Dividends received by the fund will also be subject to lower capital taxation, and although the changes do not affect the rules relating to withholding tax, the result of the tax changes will be that Norwegian-registered mutual funds will generally no longer be in a payable tax position.

The change is reflected by new wordings in the ‘Tax rules’ section on page 6 of the Prospectuses, and in addition, some other changes to the Prospectuses, not related to tax regulation, are also reflected, including:

Rephrased content in the general prospectus section that applies to all funds (pages 3-8), where the wordings related to 'Unitholder's rights and obligations' on page 3 has been adjusted, while information about

Updated pre-contractual information pursuant to the Disclosure Regulation (SFDR Disclosure Annex II for Article 8 funds and Annex III for Article 9 funds), which include updates and clarifications of the fund's sustainability characteristics

some linguistic adjustments to the wordings throughout the documents





The amendments described above have no direct or special significance for Danish investors, as such, but the changes are announced as they include the funds' legal documents.

The updated Prospectuses are effective as of 1 January 2026 and enclosed herein. The undersigned can be contacted for any additional information.

Henrik Budde Gantzel, Director, henrik.budde.gantzel@storebrand.no

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN SKAGEN Focus A SKIFOA NO0010735129 SKAGEN Global A SKIGLO NO0008004009 SKAGEN Kon-Tiki A SKIKON NO0010140502 SKAGEN m2 A SKIM2 NO0010657356 SKAGEN Vekst A SKIVEK NO0008000445 Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5 STIIAM NO0010841588 Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 STIINM NO0010841570 Storebrand Global Plus A5 STIGEP NO0010841604 Storebrand Global Solutions A5 STIGS NO0010841612 Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 STIGM NO0010841596

Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 1000 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 25 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Delphi Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Storebrand Funds.

