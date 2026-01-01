Breeze Airways Rolls Out New Breezy Rewards Levels and Benefits as Part of Enhanced Loyalty Program

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breeze Airways, the premium leisure carrier providing affordable, direct flights from underserved markets, today celebrated the launch of its new Breezy Rewards program and benefits, which the airline announced last Fall. Leveraging its existing BreezePoints currency, the program is designed to take the convenience and enjoyment of flying with Breeze to the next level with a simple, transparent structure and new Seriously Nice™ benefits. Full program structure and details are available at flybreeze.com/breezy-rewards-info.

“This initial expansion of Breezy Rewards was built to give Guests more of what they already love and value while complementing the freedom and flexibility Breeze is known for,” said Lukas Johnson, Breeze Airways’ chief commercial officer. “Anything we can do to reward our Guests for flying with us is something we want to do, and we look forward to finding more ways to make the program even better as it grows.”

To celebrate the launch, Breeze is offering travelers a special New Year’s Day Bundle discount. Today only, Guests can use the code “BREEZY” at checkout for up to $20 off Nice, $40 off Nicer, and $60 off Nicest Bundles* for roundtrip travel from January 8 through September 15, 2026.

Earning rewards is as Breezy as 1, 2, 3…

Based on spend rather than mileage, the new program makes it easy for Members to accrue points and perks simply by buying and flying with Breeze. Some of the unique features include:

BreezePoints that go further: Unlike other loyalty programs that regularly devalue points, BreezePoints are valued at a minimum of $.01, with the majority of available redemptions providing even more value – up to $.02 per point.



Unlike other loyalty programs that regularly devalue points, BreezePoints are valued at a minimum of $.01, with the majority of available redemptions providing even more value – up to $.02 per point. Elevated travel support and experiences: As Members move through the levels, they unlock more benefits such as priority boarding, priority Guest support, and confirmed Bundle Upgrades, including additional bags and upgraded seats.



As Members move through the levels, they unlock more benefits such as priority boarding, priority Guest support, and confirmed Bundle Upgrades, including additional bags and upgraded seats. Customized benefits: Starting at Breezy 2, Breezy Select Benefits allow Members to select one of three additional benefits, including a multi-use Buddy Discount which can be applied to any one travel companion on the benefit holder’s reservation – no designation required.



Starting today, current and new Breezy Rewards Members will automatically begin accruing BreezePoints toward Breezy 1, Breezy 2, Breezy 3, and Breezy Club status by earning 15,000 BreezePoints, 30,000 BreezePoints, 60,000 BreezePoints, and 120,000 BreezePoints, respectively. Account numbers and existing BreezePoint balances (redeemable for future travel) will remain the same – no action is required. BreezePoints accrued from January 1, 2026 through December 31, 2026, will count towards the Member’s 2027 Breezy Rewards level and benefits.

Breezy Rewards Members can earn up to 5X the BreezePoints for every dollar spent on Breeze flights, fares, bundles, and eligible trip add-ons. Plus, with BreezePoints Boost benefits at qualifying levels, Members can super charge their BreezePoints earnings by up to an additional 100%. BreezePoints can be redeemed for up to two years after they are earned.

Accelerated Earn Courtesy of the Breeze Easy ® Visa Signature ® Card

To fast-track rewards and level up faster, Breezy Rewards Members can double their BreezePoints earn with the Breeze Easy Visa Signature credit card. Cardmembers not only earn up to an additional 5X the BreezePoints on all Breeze purchases made with the card (for up to 10X the BreezePoints total), but also benefit from more ways to earn, with 2X the BreezePoints per dollar spent on eligible groceries and dining purchases, and 1X the BreezePoints per dollar spent on other purchases when using the card. Additionally, BreezePoints earned using the Breeze Easy Visa Signature card never expire, giving cardmembers the freedom to redeem BreezePoints at their leisure.

Breeze was recently named one of Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025 for its fresh take on affordable flying that is transforming low-cost air travel into a nice experience. It was also named the Best Major Airline in North America by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), as well as the No. 3 Best Domestic Airline by Travel + Leisure in 2025, placing Breeze in the list’s top four every year since it began flying.

The airline is known for its flexible network that directly and conveniently connects travelers to underserved cities nationwide, making air travel more accessible to millions of travelers coast to coast. Coupled with its brand-new fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft and premium products like free family seating, fast onboard WiFi, preferred seat options, and no change or cancel fees, Breeze is making it nice to fly affordably.

To learn more about Breezy Rewards, visit flybreeze.com/breezy-rewards-info, or book your 2026 travel today to start earning when you fly.

*Discount applies only to new reservations for roundtrip flights when booked with promo code BREEZY. Up to $60 off when Nicest Bundle booked in both directions. Up to $40 off when Nicer Bundle booked in both directions. Up to $20 off when Nice Bundle booked in both directions. Supply is limited, and no advance purchase requirement applies. Promotion must be purchased at FlyBreeze.com or on the Breeze app on January 1, 2026 (11:59 pm PT), for travel from January 8, 2026, through September 15, 2026. Travel must be flown on qualifying travel dates for discount to be applied in full. The discount will apply only to flights on qualifying travel dates. All fare rules will apply. Certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change or exemption without notice. Promotion cannot be combined with any other offer. Any changes or modifications to qualifying promotional reservations will be subject to fare repricing. A difference in airfare at the current fare price may apply. Promotion not valid on all fares, including but not limited to BreezePoint bookings . Offer not valid on group bookings. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 80 cities in the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze took flight in May 2021 bringing premium, affordable, and nonstop air service to secondary markets on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has been named a top 4 “Best Domestic Airline” by Travel + Leisure for four consecutive years, the “Best Major Airline in North America” by the Airline Passenger Experience Association, and one of Fast Company’s “World’s Most Innovative Companies” for 2025. Breeze was the first U.S. domestic airline to be certified by Autism Double Checked and is the official airline of local Make-a-Wish chapters in Connecticut, South Carolina, and Utah. With seamless booking, friendly policies, and customized booking options, Breeze makes it easy to buy and Seriously Nice™ to fly.