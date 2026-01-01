Painting Expert Bob Jamrog of Hunterdon County Breaks Down Paint Color Mistakes for HelloNation

TRENTON, N.J., Jan. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why do so many homeowners feel disappointed after painting a room? According to a HelloNation article , the problem often begins with how people approach choosing paint. Painting Expert Bob Jamrog of CertaPro Painters of Hunterdon County explains that the key mistake is relying on store conditions rather than real home lighting, and he offers practical advice for getting it right.

The article notes that a paint color that looks perfect under fluorescent lights in the store may feel completely different once it is applied at home. Store lighting is bright and artificial, and it does not reflect the way natural or indoor residential lighting interacts with walls. This means a warm beige in the aisle can shift cooler on a wall, while a soft gray may suddenly look more saturated than expected.

Jamrog emphasizes that every home has its own lighting quirks. Sunlight changes throughout the day, and artificial bulbs add their own tones. A north-facing window may cast cooler light, while incandescent bulbs bring out warmth. Even shadows from trees outside can shift how a color looks. Choosing paint without considering these variables often leads to results that do not match expectations.

To avoid this mistake, the HelloNation feature advises homeowners to bring paint samples into their actual space. Testing paint samples directly on walls allows homeowners to see how the shade reacts to different types of lighting throughout the day. Morning light may wash out subtle tones, afternoon light may highlight undertones, and evening light may alter warmth or coolness depending on fixtures.

As the article explains, context matters just as much as color. A paint color interacts with furniture, flooring, and decor in ways that cannot be predicted under store lighting. That is why professionals recommend comparing at least two or three paint samples side by side on the wall before committing. What looks creamy beige at noon may appear peachy pink at sunset, underscoring the importance of testing and observation.

Jamrog stresses that choosing paint is as much about patience as it is about preference. Homeowners who take the time to watch how paint samples change in their own environment make more confident choices. Instead of rushing, they let the room’s natural and artificial lighting guide the decision.

The HelloNation article highlights that testing does not need to be complicated. Simply apply small sections of paint samples on walls and observe them at different times of day. These swatches reveal shifts in undertones and help narrow down the best match for both lighting and design. By slowing down and testing, homeowners avoid the frustration of repainting and create spaces that feel more aligned with their style.

Choosing paint the right way ensures that the finished room feels intentional and cohesive. A carefully selected paint color can tie together furnishings, enhance lighting, and reflect personal taste. By avoiding the common mistake of relying on store conditions, homeowners ensure that their choice stands up to the daily changes in their environment.

The HelloNation feature concludes that the right paint color brings harmony to a room, but getting there requires more than a quick decision. By testing paint samples, observing them under real lighting, and factoring in the room’s context, homeowners can avoid regret and enjoy a result that feels both stylish and personal.

The full feature, titled “Common Mistakes People Make When Choosing Paint Colors” , includes detailed guidance from Painting Expert Bob Jamrog of CertaPro Painters of Hunterdon County. The article shows why lighting, paint samples, and context matter most when choosing paint for any home project.

