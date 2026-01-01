Dermatology Expert Dr. Lesley Loss of Rochester Explains Why You Shouldn’t Skip Sunscreen on Cloudy Days for HelloNation

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Is sunscreen really necessary when the sky is gray and the sun seems hidden? According to a HelloNation article , the answer is yes. Dermatology Expert Dr. Lesley Loss of Dermatology Associates of Rochester outlines why skipping sunscreen on cloudy days is a common mistake that can quietly damage long-term skin health.

The article explains that clouds may reduce visible light, but they do not block UV rays. Research shows that as much as 80 percent of UV rays can still pass through cloud cover. These rays contribute to sunburn, premature aging, and lasting changes in skin health, even when people do not feel heat or see sunlight. The effect is easy to underestimate, but UV rays remain consistent all year.

Dr. Loss emphasizes that the damage is cumulative. Small amounts of unprotected exposure add up over time, eventually leading to fine lines, dark spots, and changes in skin texture. Many patients do not connect cloudy days with long-term damage until it is too late. By the time changes appear on the surface, the deeper structure of the skin has already been affected.

This is why sunscreen is an essential part of daily skin care. A broad-spectrum sunscreen protects against both UVA and UVB rays. UVA rays penetrate deeply and can even pass through glass, which means sitting near a window still exposes skin to risk. Daily protection ensures that skin health is maintained, no matter the weather or location.

The HelloNation article compares applying sunscreen to brushing teeth. Both are forms of preventative care that feel routine in the moment but make a major difference over time. Just as skipping brushing can lead to cavities, skipping sunscreen on cloudy days allows small amounts of damage to accumulate. Once UV rays have altered skin cells, the effects cannot be completely undone.

Some people worry that sunscreen feels heavy or clogs pores. Dr. Loss explains that modern skin care products now include lightweight, oil-free sunscreens that blend smoothly and work well under makeup. For sensitive skin, mineral-based sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide provide gentle yet effective protection. A moisturizer with SPF can also simplify daily skin care, combining hydration and sun protection in one step.

The article stresses that sunscreen is important throughout the year, not only in summer. Rochester winters bring snow, which reflects UV rays. This creates exposure from above and below, increasing the risk of sunburn for skiers, walkers, and anyone spending time outdoors. Even a short trip outside on a snowy day can cause damage if skin is unprotected.

Proper application also matters. The recommended amount is about a teaspoon for the face and neck, and a shot-glass sized amount for the body when arms and legs are exposed. Reapplying sunscreen is necessary during outdoor activity or after sweating. While this may seem like an extra step, it quickly becomes part of a morning routine and protects skin health in the long run.

Patients sometimes ask whether sunscreen is needed if they stay indoors most of the time. Dr. Loss notes that the answer depends on the environment. UV rays can pass through windows, so people who spend hours near natural light are still at risk. A light layer of sunscreen in the morning, or the use of a moisturizer with SPF, offers a simple way to avoid hidden exposure.

The broader message is that sunscreen works best as prevention. Once UV rays cause changes in skin structure, treatment options can only manage effects like wrinkles, discoloration, or uneven texture. Consistent use of sunscreen, even on cloudy days, helps people avoid these issues altogether. Prevention protects skin health far more effectively than any reaction after the fact.

The HelloNation article concludes with practical advice for patients. If you already apply sunscreen each morning, keep the routine consistent year-round. If you usually skip it on overcast or winter days, make a small adjustment by adding a lightweight sunscreen or a moisturizer with SPF. This single change can protect skin health for decades. For anyone noticing new spots, irritation, or other changes despite sunscreen use, consulting a dermatologist ensures the best care.

The full feature, titled “Common Mistake: Skipping Sunscreen on Cloudy Days” , highlights expert guidance from Dermatology Expert Dr. Lesley Loss of Dermatology Associates of Rochester, offering clear steps for maintaining skin health with effective daily skin care and modern skin care products.

