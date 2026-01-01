Moto Finance Inc. Raises $1.8 Million in Pre-Seed Funding from Cyber Fund and Eterna Capital to Develop Blockchain-Powered Savings Account and Credit Card Platform

New York, NY, Jan. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moto Finance Inc. (Moto), a financial technology company, announced that it has raised $1.8 million in pre-seed funding from Cyber Fund and Eterna Capital. The funding will support product development, regulatory infrastructure, and the initial rollout of Moto’s blockchain-powered financial platform designed for individuals seeking modern approaches to saving, spending, and wealth management.

Moto was founded by Shimon Newman and Ramses Kamanda, who previously worked at Squads, the largest protocol by value secured on Solana. The pair left Squads to build Moto with the goal of bringing decentralized finance infrastructure into a compliant, consumer-friendly financial product.

Moto is developing what it describes as the first credit card and savings account system powered by blockchain technology, integrating traditional consumer finance features with decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure. The company’s platform is designed to allow users to earn interest on deposits and receive cashback rewards, with yields generated through insured and stable mechanisms supported by decentralized finance protocol.

“Moto’s mission is to redefine how the next generation saves and spends,” said Allen Brooks, a representative for Moto Finance Inc. “With backing from Cyber Fund and Eterna Capital, we are on track to build a platform that empowers users to earn meaningful returns on their assets, enjoy premium benefits that matter in everyday life, and participate in the financial upside provided by decentralized finance within a trusted and compliant network.”

Building a New Financial Stack for Modern Consumer

Moto’s platform brings together a high-interest savings account and a Visa Infinite credit card into a single financial experience. Users are able to deposit funds, earn interest on those deposits, and spend globally using the Moto card, with balances settled at the end of the billing cycle.

By leveraging insured, DeFi-powered yield generation, Moto aims to deliver a compelling alternative to traditional bank saving account where average annual percentage yields remain near 0.6%, while offering a 5% flat cashback rate across all tiers of card use and up to 5% interest on deposited funds under its tiered structure.

Tiered Structure Designed Around Deposits

Moto’s savings and rewards program is structured into three tiers based on deposited balances:

Tier 1 (Deposits from $0 to $100,000):

Members receive 5% cashback on card purchases and 2% interest on deposited funds.

Members receive 5% cashback on card purchases and 3% interest on deposited funds.

Members receive 5% cashback on card purchases, 5% interest on deposited funds, and access to additional exclusive benefits.





These tiers are designed to reward users as they deepen engagement with the Moto ecosystem, while maintaining a consistent and attractive cashback rate at all levels.

Premium Benefits and Lifestyle Integration

In addition to financial incentives, Moto cardholders receive a suite of premium lifestyle benefits including access to select digital subscriptions, including Spotify Premium, YouTube Premium, Netflix, and the Financial Times.

Moto’s Visa infinite card also includes access to global concierge serves and airport lounges and invitations to exclusive events and curated dining and lifestyle experiences. The integration of financial tools and lifestyle benefits is intended to provide members with a centralized platform that supports both everyday transactions and financial utility.

“We believe financial products should integrate seamlessly with the lifestyle our users lead,” added Brooks. “Beyond interest and cashback, Moto is building a platform that delivers tangible value in how people live, work, and enjoy life.”



Market Context and Consumer Demand

Moto’s funding comes amid growing consumer interest in alternatives to traditional savings accounts and credit products, particularly among individuals seeking more integrated financial experiences. With average US bank savings rates remaining near historic lows, platforms that combine modern financial infrastructure with consumer-friendly rewards have gained increasing attention.

Moto’s platform is designed to operate within this evolving landscape by offering a single account for saving, spending, and earning rewards, rather than requiring users to manage multiple disconnected financial products.

Following the completion of its pre-seed financing, Moto plans to continue developing its platform toward market availability. Near term priorities include further innovation of its core technology, expansion of internal engineering and compliance teams, and continued engagement with regulatory and infrastructure partner.

Consumers interested in early access to Moto’s platform can join the company’s waitlist by visiting http://moto-card.com. Additional information and updates on product availability are also available in the platform.

About Moto Finance Inc.

Moto Finance Inc. is a financial technology company developing a blockchain-enabled platform that combines a high-interest savings account with a premium credit card. The company’s platform is designed to integrate modern financial infrastructure with consumer-friendly rewards and lifestyle benefits, offering users a single experience for saving, spending, and earning. Moto is focused on building secure, compliant financial tools for a new generation of consumers.





