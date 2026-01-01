A2C Launches the One-Lock Ultra Series, Delivering an Industry-First 3-in-1 Mounting Solution

New York, Jan. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A2C , an outdoor-focused mounting brand, today announced the launch of the One-Lock Ultra Series, representing the most advanced evolution of the One-Lock ecosystem to date.





Designed for cyclists, motorcyclists, and everyday drivers, the Ultra Series introduces an industry-first, 3-in-1 mounting solution that integrates dampening, magnetic auto-alignment, and a mechanical quick-release locking structure—delivering a unified, all-in-one solution engineered for diverse travel scenarios.





The launch of the One-Lock Ultra Series marks a significant milestone for A2C as the brand continues to expand its One-Lock ecosystem. With riders increasingly relying on smartphones for navigation, communication, and ride data, mounting stability and device protection have become critical concerns across cycling, motorcycling, and automotive use. The Ultra Series reflects A2C’s response to these evolving demands, delivering a more integrated and future-ready mounting solution.





Developed in response to real-world rider feedback, the One-Lock Ultra Series addresses long-standing pain points of traditional mounts, including slow operation, frequent misalignment, unstable attachment, and vibration-related device damage. By combining precision mechanical engineering with intelligent magnetic guidance and layered vibration protection, A2C delivers faster, more intuitive interaction, stronger structural stability, and enhanced device protection in demanding real-world environments.

Building on the proven foundation of the One-Lock Pro Series, the One-Lock Ultra Series refines the core interaction between rider and mount. Rather than adding complexity, Ultra focuses on precision-driven engineering that enables true one-handed operation, improves mounting accuracy, and maintains consistent performance across changing riding conditions, vehicles, and terrains.

At the core of the One-Lock Ultra Series is an advanced integration of Magnetic Auto-Alignment Technology with a Mechanical Quick-Lock Structure, merging magnetic speed with mechanical certainty. As the phone approaches the mount, magnetic force automatically guides it into the precise locking position, enabling true 1-second snap-on performance and one-handed blind operation without the need for manual alignment. Once seated, the mechanical lock engages instantly with a clear, tactile click, confirming a secure connection.

An integrated Accidental-Release Prevention Feature ensures that even if the release button is unintentionally pressed, the phone remains securely locked in place. Together, this hybrid structure eliminates alignment guesswork, reduces placement errors, and maintains stability in high-vibration and high-speed riding conditions.

In real-world riding scenarios—from uneven city streets to long-distance highway travel—mount stability plays a critical role in rider safety and usability. The One-Lock Ultra Series is designed to maintain consistent performance even under frequent vibration, sudden shocks, and changing road conditions, helping riders stay focused on the road rather than their devices.

Once locked, the phone can be precisely positioned using a Triple-Stage Adjustment design, combining full 360-degree phone rotation with dual-ball tilt adjustment. Riders can freely switch between portrait and landscape modes while fine-tuning viewing height and angle for optimal visibility. This design overcomes the limitations of fixed-angle mounts, providing greater adaptability across different vehicles, riding styles, and road conditions.







To ensure reliable device protection in high-vibration environments, the One-Lock Ultra Series incorporates Multi-Layer Vibration-Dampening Technology, engineered to manage both continuous vibration and sudden impact forces encountered during real-world riding. At the structural level, Magnetic Float Suspension helps isolate transmitted vibration before it reaches the device, while Air-Cushion Protection absorbs sudden bumps and road shocks. Complementing these elements is a Vibration-Damping Phone Mount Structure engineered to dissipate motion-induced forces throughout the mount rather than concentrating stress on the phone itself.

Working together, these layers significantly reduce vibration transfer to sensitive components, helping protect the phone’s camera and internal hardware from long-term damage. By addressing vibration at multiple structural levels, the Ultra Series is designed not only to enhance immediate stability, but also to extend device longevity over time—an increasingly important consideration for riders using high-end smartphones with sensitive camera modules.

The One-Lock Ultra Series is engineered with Multi-Material Durability, combining vibration-damping high-performance polymers with key structural components made from aircraft-grade aluminum. This material strategy delivers targeted protection for the phone’s camera and critical internal components against impact damage, while maintaining long-term structural integrity under demanding riding conditions.

To further enhance longevity and visual quality, the Ultra Series applies Premium Surface Treatments across critical components. Every metal surface receives a UV-Resistant Anodized Finish for long-term corrosion resistance and protection against prolonged sun exposure. Aluminum parts are treated with an Electrophoretic Metal Finish, providing more uniform coverage, improved wear resistance, and enhanced corrosion protection. Completing the design, the lock head features a Silver Film-Coated Finish, accented with carbon-fiber-style edging for a more refined and premium appearance. Together, these materials and surface treatments resolve issues related to corrosion, surface wear, and limited visual options, delivering both durability and elevated aesthetics.

One-Lock phone cases are built with Multi-Layer Impact Resistant Materials, featuring a slip-resistant surface, reinforced drop-resistant design, and scratch-resistant protection to deliver enhanced durability and everyday device protection. Select surfaces also incorporate an Anti-Fingerprint Matte Finish, helping resist smudges while providing a smooth, comfortable hand feel for long-term use.





The One-Lock Ultra Series represents the latest expansion of A2C’s modular mounting lineup, reinforcing the brand’s long-term strategy of building a unified ecosystem rather than isolated, single-purpose products. As a seamless extension of the One-Lock ecosystem, the Ultra Series supports MagSafe-compatible devices, Qi wireless charging, and the One-Lock Universal Adapter, enabling broad compatibility across devices and platforms. This ecosystem-driven approach allows users to move effortlessly between bicycles, motorcycles, and cars using a single, unified mounting solution. By reducing the need for multiple mounts or accessories, the One-Lock ecosystem delivers a more efficient, adaptable, and future-ready solution for riders and drivers alike.

Through the One-Lock Ultra Series, A2C continues to reinforce its commitment to building mounting solutions that adapt to real movement, real roads, and real life.

About A2C

A2C is committed to seamlessly integrating technology into everyday life, offering all-in-one mounting solutions for the ways people travel, move, and explore. Built for real-world use, A2C aims to reshape how devices are secured on the go through products that are innovative, adaptable, and dependable—designed not just to function, but to stay with users through every journey.

Every A2C product is designed to meet the demands of real-world conditions, delivering a more convenient, secure, and connected experience—wherever life takes users. Behind A2C is a team that genuinely loves the outdoors, sports, and the pace of everyday life, a passion that drives the creation of products that move in step with how people live and travel.

Here for the Ride, A2C stands alongside riders and drivers, providing reliable, invisible support wherever the road leads.



A2C — Adaptive to Change. The invisible support behind every adventure.

