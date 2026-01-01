Care@Home Guarantee Corporation Announces Launch of Integrated Financial and Care Framework Designed to Support Aging in Place

MIAMI, FL, Jan. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Care@Home Guarantee Corporation announced the launch of the Care@Home Guarantee™, a newly introduced financial and care planning framework designed to help seniors remain in their homes while addressing long-term income continuity and in-home care considerations. The announcement reflects the company’s formal introduction of a structured model that combines housing equity planning with income and care-related components.

The Care@Home Guarantee™ provides older homeowners with a comprehensive, secure and sustainable, alternative to reverse mortgages and home equity lines of credit to enable and provide financial resources for aging in place solutions. According to the company, the framework converts the subscriber’s home equity into two prepaid and guaranteed components: a lifetime supplemental income arrangement and comprehensive best in class in-home care services. The model is structured without loans, monthly payments, or interest accrual.

Care@Home Guarantee Corporation stated that the launch comes amid continued demographic shifts in the United States, including growth in the senior population and increased demand for options that support aging in place. Many seniors wish to remain in their homes but face challenges related to long-term care planning, fixed income management, and home maintenance over time.

“Remaining in one’s home is an important goal for many seniors, yet the financial planning associated with that goal can be complex and fragmented,” said Eiso Wortelboer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Care@Home Guarantee Corporation. “The Care@Home Guarantee™ was introduced as a framework that aligns income planning and care considerations within a single structure, using regulated financial instruments.”

The Care@Home Guarantee™ is organized around two primary elements. The first, Care@Home Services™, is described by the company as a prepaid, non-cancellable in-home care coverage arrangement designed to support access to professional home care services. The second component, Care@Home Income™, is a prepaid, non-cancellable lifetime income annuity intended to provide a consistent income stream throughout the participant’s lifetime.

According to Care@Home Guarantee Corporation, the framework is not structured as debt and does not require ongoing premium payments. The company also stated that the model includes provisions related to major home maintenance, with the intent of supporting the long-term safety and habitability of the residence.

The company noted that the Care@Home Guarantee™ is positioned as a planning alternative for homeowners reviewing traditional long-term care insurance, annuities, or other home equity-based options. Eligibility and suitability are subject to individual assessment, and specific terms vary based on personal circumstances and regulatory requirements.

Care@Home Guarantee Corporation emphasized that the Care@Home Guarantee™ does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice. All services and income products associated with the framework are issued through federally licensed and regulated insurance and financial partners.

Headquartered in South Florida, Care@Home Guarantee Corporation operates within the United States and focuses on developing structured approaches to aging-in-place planning. The company stated that it provides informational resources to seniors and families evaluating how income planning, care access, and housing considerations intersect during retirement.

Additional information regarding the Care@Home Guarantee™ and eligibility assessments is available through the company’s website .

About Care@Home Guarantee Corporation

Care@Home Guarantee Corporation is a Miami-based financial services company focused on developing structured frameworks that support aging in place. The company’s Care@Home Guarantee™ integrates income planning and in-home care considerations through the use of federally regulated financial instruments. Care@Home Guarantee Corporation operates in the United States and works with licensed insurance and financial partners.

