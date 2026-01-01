SafeWater Investment Management Celebrates Two-Year Milestone, Reflecting Steady Growth and a Disciplined Planning Approach

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeWater Investment Management, a full-service financial planning firm focused on helping affluent families grow and manage their wealth, is celebrating its two-year anniversary following two years of steady growth. The firm has expanded its client base and advisory capabilities while maintaining a disciplined, process-based approach to wealth management designed to support long-term financial outcomes.

Craig Jennings and Owen Blank SafeWater Investment Management Founders

Founded by Owen Blank and Craig Jennings, SafeWater Investment Management was created to address what the founders saw as a growing gap in the wealth management industry: the need for personalized, relationship-driven planning supported by institutional-level expertise. Both Blank and Jennings built their careers at large financial institutions before choosing to establish a boutique firm that could deliver comprehensive planning without the limitations often associated with large-scale advisory platforms.

SafeWater provides integrated services that include financial planning, investment management, retirement and income planning, securities-based lending, and estate and succession planning. The firm’s process-driven framework is designed to align each of these disciplines into a cohesive strategy, allowing clients to make informed decisions across all areas of their financial lives.

“Reaching our two-year anniversary underscores the importance of building an advisory practice that is both personal and process-driven,” said Owen Blank, Co-Founder of SafeWater Investment Management. “We’ve remained focused on delivering disciplined planning in a way that stays closely aligned with each client’s individual circumstances.”

Growth Through Personalized Partnerships

Since its inception, SafeWater has prioritized steady, sustainable growth – building the foundational infrastructure required to support long-term client relationships and comprehensive wealth planning. The firm’s focus on process and consistency has enabled it to support clients through periods of market volatility while protecting its commitment to genuine client engagement.

“As wealth planning becomes more interconnected and complex, we’ve seen the importance of building a framework that aligns every aspect of a family’s financial picture,” said Craig Jennings, Co-Founder. “Our focus has been on supporting multi-generational goals through disciplined planning rather than reacting to individual market cycles.”

The firm’s boutique structure enables advisors to maintain intimate, long-term relationships with their clients that distinguish it from larger, product-driven firms. This has allowed the firm to grow methodically while preserving the personalized engagement that is central to its founding vision.

Firm-Wide Discipline Anchored in Athlete Mindset

SafeWater’s corporate culture reflects the discipline, resilience, and teamwork that defined Blank and Jennings’ years as teammates on the University of Georgia Swimming and Diving team. The firm’s approach is built around that consistent effort and disciplined preparation fundamental to achieving exceptional outcomes, whether in competitive sports or long-term financial planning.

“The experiences we shared as athletes – waking up before dawn, executing under pressure, and always pursuing improvement – directly influence how we serve our clients,” said Blank. “These principles guide not only how we build financial strategies but how we communicate, collaborate and support the families who entrust us with their financial futures.”

SafeWater’s process-oriented approach integrates multiple disciplines within a unified framework designed to help clients make informed decisions in key areas such as retirement cash flow planning, tax-aware strategies, investment optimization, risk management, and legacy preservation.

Looking Ahead: Continued Commitment to Client Success

As SafeWater Investment Management enters its third year, the firm plans to continue strengthening its planning framework while supporting clients through increasingly sophisticated financial challenges. Future priorities include refining advisory processes, expanding planning depth, and maintaining the firm’s commitment to personalized service as it grows.

“As we look toward the future, our priority remains the same: thoughtful, customized planning that helps our clients pursue long-term financial resilience,” Jennings said. “We view this milestone not as an endpoint, but as a marker of ongoing commitment to the families we serve.”

SafeWater’s two-year anniversary serves as a reflection point for the firm’s founding vision: to deliver disciplined, personalized wealth management grounded in structure, collaboration, and long-term thinking.

To learn more about SafeWater Investment Management’s service offerings or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://safewaterinvestments.com.



About SafeWater Investment Management

SafeWater Investment Management is a full-service financial planning and wealth management firm serving affluent families through a disciplined, process-based approach. Founded in 2023, the firm provides integrated financial planning, investment management, retirement and income planning, securities-based lending, and estate and succession planning. SafeWater Investment Management combines institutional-level expertise with personalized advisory relationships to support long-term financial decision-making.



Media Contact

Company Name: SafeWater Investment Management

Contact Person: Owen Blank

Contact Number: (229) 798-3502

Email: team@safewaterinvestments.com

Country: United States

Website: https://safewaterinvestments.com

Social Media Handles: @safewaterinvestments

