TomTom launches ADAS SDK to accelerate driving automation and regulatory compliance

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the mapping and location technology specialist, today announced the launch of its ADAS SDK, a modular, lightweight, and standalone toolkit designed to deliver high-quality ADAS map data for predictive driver assistance systems. Built for the era of software-defined vehicles, the SDK addresses the growing need for scalable, cost-effective solutions that enable car manufacturers and Tier-1 suppliers to deploy advanced driver assistance features across vehicle platforms and geographies.

As automotive OEMs accelerate toward L2+ driver assistance and higher levels of automation, they face mounting challenges in scaling these capabilities efficiently. Acting as a gateway to TomTom’s Orbis map data, the ADAS SDK provides an out-of-the-box solution that enables OEMs to integrate safety, comfort, and efficiency features directly into vehicle control systems, significantly reducing development time and development and integration costs.

TomTom ADAS SDK also directly addresses the compliance needs of manufacturers expanding into new markets. With Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) requirements or Euro NCAP protocols raising the bar for safety scoring, the ADAS SDK serves as a compliance-in-a-box offering. By eliminating the integration overhead typically associated with full navigation stacks, TomTom provides a streamlined path to faster vehicle certification and improved safety ratings.

Leveraging TomTom Orbis map data, the SDK generates a predictive path enriched with attributes such as speed limits, lane connectivity, curvature, gradient, and traffic signs. It also provides advanced horizon capabilities, enabling vehicles to compute a Most Probable Path and anticipate upcoming road conditions for adaptive lighting, hazard warnings, and more precise lane-keeping assistance. For electric vehicles, access to detailed road gradients and statistical speed profiles provided by the SDK enables predictive powertrain management. This allows vehicles to optimize energy consumption based on the upcoming route profile, contributing to improved efficiency and extended driving range.

“In the transition to automated driving, a vehicle’s ability to anticipate the road ahead is just as critical as its ability to see it,” said Manuela Locarno Ajayi, SVP for Product Engineering, TomTom. “Our ADAS SDK provides an out-of-the-box solution to build sophisticated automated driving features in a fast and cost-effective way, significantly accelerating the path to higher levels of automation.”

