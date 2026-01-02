Ambarella Announces CES 2026 Product and Technology Briefing Webcast on January 6, 2026

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, will host a Product and Technology Briefing for the investment community and technology research and advisory firms on Tuesday, January 6th beginning at 4:00pm PST.

The live webcast of the presentation, and a webcast replay, will be available at http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm

The webcast participation requires participants to register online in advance Live webcast participants should register before 2:00pm PST on January 6th. Upon completing the first step of the online registration process, please note a registration verification code will be emailed to you, and this code must be entered to complete the online registration process.

About Ambarella

Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of edge AI and human vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, telematics, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, edge infrastructure, drones and other robotics applications. Ambarella’s low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image and radar processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent perception, sensor fusion, and planning. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com.

Contact:

Louis Gerhardy

VP Corporate Development

408-636-2310

lgerhardy@ambarella.com