Himax is Powering the Next Generation of Intelligent Devices in CES 2026 Showcase Featuring Ultralow Power Always-On AI, Smart Glasses Innovation, and Automotive Display Leadership

TAINAN Taiwan, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced it will showcase how its broad technology portfolio is powering the next generation of intelligent devices at CES 2026, the world’s largest consumer electronics exhibition, taking place from January 6-9 in Las Vegas. Through a series of live demonstrations and technology showcases, Himax will highlight its latest WiseEye™ endpoint AI innovations, the most comprehensive, market-leading automotive display IC portfolio, as well as state-of-the-art Front-lit LCoS microdisplays, advanced imaging and sensing solutions.

On the AI front, WiseEye AI is designed to bring intelligence directly onto the endpoint, enabling always-on sensing and real-time AI inference with negligible power consumption. At CES 2026, Himax will showcase a host of endpoint AI solutions spanning smart home, surveillance, automotive, smart city, access control, and emerging applications for next-generation AI PCs. Meanwhile, expanded applications for smart glasses and wearables powered by WiseEye AI will also be on display, developed in collaboration with major tech giants and traditional ODMs.

During the event, Himax will highlight the versatile deployments of WiseEye AI in security applications, led by its latest WiseGuard endpoint AI solutions. WiseGuard delivers ultralow power smart sensing with average power consumption below 0.1 mA and standby power of less than 0.001 mA, enabling up to five years of battery life while supporting high-precision event detection at distances of up to 10 meters. WiseGuard accurately detects and tracks multiple individuals, including their presence, location, and movement patterns, enhancing both security and user experience. Its familiar-face personalization capability further enables security systems to distinguish known occupants from visitors, supporting intelligent access control and reduced false alarms. Further, its proactive sensing capability enables systems to anticipate and capture key events in advance, providing forward-looking protection compared with conventional reactive security solutions.

For the rapidly evolving AI PC market, Himax WiseEye brings ultralow power consumption of merely a few milliwatts, instant responsiveness, and privacy-centric design, perfectly aligned with the industry’s trend toward always-aware and AI-driven PCs. WiseEye’s human presence detection (HPD) has seen expanding adoption across leading global brands. Additional feature upgrades are being developed with several leading notebook customers to tackle complex real-world scenarios for greater user convenience, all while maintaining exceptional power efficiency. One such feature is gesture recognition that mimics keyboard input, allowing page scrolling or volume adjustment without a keyboard. Meanwhile, with large language model AI driving a shift from predefined command inputs to natural language human–machine interaction, Himax and customers are developing advanced features that are becoming essential such as voice-activated keyword spotting function (KWS). WiseEye serves as an ultralow power front end that performs wake-word detection, activating the CPU only when a specific trigger phrase is detected, enabling continuous audio monitoring even in noisy environments.

In the smart glasses and wearables segment, Himax is among the very few companies in the industry capable of delivering both critical display and AI technologies required for next-generation smart glasses and wearable devices. In intelligent sensing, WiseEye AI adds intelligent perception to the AR glasses by supporting both outward-facing environmental awareness sensing and precise inward-facing eye tracking at negligible power levels. In microdisplay, Himax’s latest Front-lit LCoS microdisplay achieves an optimal balance of form factor, weight, resolution, power consumption, and cost, while delivering high brightness and high color saturation, key attributes for AR glasses. In addition, Himax’s proprietary LCoS solution features a highly flexible design that supports both green-only and full-color display configurations and is compatible with monocular and binocular waveguide designs. Active collaborations with multiple waveguide partners worldwide are underway. At CES, live demonstrations with AUO and Vuzix will highlight the performance and system readiness of the display solutions for AR glasses. Combined, Himax’s WiseEye AI technologies, LCoS microdisplay and optics expertise enable smart glasses with longer battery life, strong on-device privacy, continuous contextual awareness, and sharp, detailed imagery, paving the way for all-day use in next-generation smart glasses.

Himax showcases will also feature a comprehensive portfolio of technologies including its market-leading automotive IC solutions, with a particular focus on Tcon solutions for automotive HUD that address the growing demand for advanced, information-rich cockpit displays.

Last but not least, a broad range of optical, imaging and sensing innovations will be on display. Highlights include drone AI imaging solutions, Pro-Eye vision care monitor from Himax subsidiary Liqxtal Technology Inc., and a next-generation CMOS imager-based optical thermal sensor solution developed in collaboration with Calumino that is well positioned to address sensing and imaging requirements across industries ranging from Industrial IoT and healthcare to automotive. Collectively, these innovations demonstrate the breadth of Himax’s optical, imaging and sensing innovation portfolio.

Himax invites all interested parties to experience these innovations firsthand at Venetian Expo, Titian 2201A, Las Vegas. To schedule a meeting or booth visit, please contact Himax at Himax_CES2026@himax.com.tw.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEye™ Ultralow Power AI Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,586 patents granted and 371 patents pending approval worldwide as of September 30, 2025. http://www.himax.com.tw

