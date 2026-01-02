NAVEO Takes In-Campus Electric Mobility Global, Expanding Across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia

From universities and industrial campuses to resorts and logistics hubs, NAVEO delivers purpose-built EVs engineered for private grounds and on-site operations.





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric mobility doesn’t always begin on highways. For NAVEO EV , it begins where people live, work, and move every day — inside campuses.

NAVEO, a manufacturer of purpose-built electric vehicles for in-campus and off-public-road use, today announced its international expansion across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. The move marks a major milestone in the company’s mission to redefine short-distance mobility within universities, industrial facilities, large residential communities, resorts, airports, and institutional campuses worldwide.

The international rollout spans key markets across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and North Africa, with initial deployments planned in the United Arab Emirates (including Dubai ), Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia (including Riyadh), Oman, Kuwait, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Tunisia, and Morocco.

This expansion marks a decisive step in Roots NAVEO’s global journey as demand accelerates for quiet, efficient, and low-maintenance electric vehicles designed specifically for campuses and controlled environments.

Built for Campuses, Designed for the World

Roots NAVEO vehicles are engineered for off-public-road mobility, serving environments where reliability, safety, and operational efficiency matter more than top speed. From airports and resorts to hospitals, factories, educational institutions, gated communities, and large commercial campuses, the vehicles are already positioned as a practical alternative to traditional internal combustion transport.

The brand’s electric passenger and utility vehicles emphasize:

Silent, zero-emission operation

Robust chassis and suspension systems

Ergonomic, comfort-focused design

Low operating and maintenance costs

Customizable configurations for varied use cases





These attributes have made the vehicles particularly well-suited for regions investing heavily in sustainable infrastructure, smart cities, and green mobility initiatives.

Why These Markets, Why Now

Across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and North Africa, governments and private developers are rethinking internal mobility. Large campuses are growing. Sustainability mandates are tightening. Electric-first transport is no longer experimental; it’s expected.

Roots NAVEO’s expansion aligns with:

Rapid development of large-scale commercial and hospitality projects

Increased adoption of electric mobility in non-highway applications

Demand for durable, serviceable EVs backed by manufacturing expertise





Backed by over five decades of engineering and manufacturing experience from the Roots Group, the brand enters these markets with an emphasis on product reliability, service support, and long-term usability, not short-lived hype.

A Global Footprint with Indian Engineering at Its Core

While the markets are global, the foundation remains distinctly INDIAN. Roots NAVEO leverages in-house design, R&D, and manufacturing capabilities to deliver electric vehicles that are purpose-built, not retrofitted.

With this international launch, the brand reinforces its ambition to become a global reference for campus electric mobility, offering solutions that scale across geographies while adapting to local operational needs.

Looking Ahead

Roots NAVEO’s global rollout underscores a shift in how electric mobility is being adopted worldwide. The future of EVs is not only about personal cars and public charging networks. It is also about the vehicles that quietly move people and goods behind the scenes, every day, without fanfare.

With this international launch, Roots NAVEO positions itself as a global player in campus electric mobility, focused on solutions that work reliably, scale across geographies, and integrate seamlessly into the environments they serve.

Electric mobility, in this version of the story, is not loud. It is efficient, dependable, and already in motion.

For more details, visit https://www.naveoev.com/

Company Name - Roots Industries India Private Limited

Website - https://www.naveoev.com/

Contact Person Name - Satish Kumar S

Email ID - connect@naveoev.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All business and investment activities involve risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to perform their own due diligence and consult with a qualified advisor before making any financial decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility . Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25863ad1-7cd1-48d9-bf27-973ce9a9d632