Viewbix Spotlights Quantum X Labs – Israel's Multi-Disciplinary Quantum Hub

Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move poised to reshape the landscape of advanced technologies, Viewbix Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIX) (“Viewbix” or the “Company”), has solidified its commitment to quantum innovation by signing a definitive agreement to acquire up to 100%, but not less than 85%, of Quantum X Labs Ltd., Israel's multi-disciplinary quantum technology laboratory. This strategic acquisition, announced in mid-December 2025 and expected to close within the next few months, comes at a pivotal moment as quantum technologies transition from lab curiosities to high-impact commercial solutions. The potential acquisition provides deeper insight into Quantum X Labs' innovations, highlighting potential in the growing quantum sector.

Founded on the vision that quantum progress thrives through interdisciplinary convergence, Quantum X Labs has built a unique ecosystem uniting top-tier talent and cutting-edge research. Drawing from Israel's renowned academic powerhouses- including the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv University, the Technion, and the Weizmann Institute—Quantum X Labs employs a multidisciplinary team of scientists, engineers, and researchers. This blend of theoretical expertise and practical engineering has enabled rapid translation of ideas into deployable technologies, positioning Quantum X Labs as a cornerstone of Israel's quantum sector and a rising player globally.

At the heart of Quantum X Labs' operations are five portfolio companies, each tackling a distinct quantum challenge:

Quantum Navigation : Developing reliable systems for GPS-denied environments, essential for defense, autonomous vehicles, and remote operations.

: Developing reliable systems for GPS-denied environments, essential for defense, autonomous vehicles, and remote operations. Quantum Error Correction : Addressing scalability issues in quantum computing with patented solutions that reduce computational overhead by up to 50% compared to traditional methods.

: Addressing scalability issues in quantum computing with patented solutions that reduce computational overhead by up to 50% compared to traditional methods. Quantum Algorithmic Platforms : Focused on clinical and biomedical research, including a recent provisional patent for quantum-enhanced Markov Chain Monte Carlo methods that could revolutionize drug discovery by uncovering hidden biological structures in trial data.

: Focused on clinical and biomedical research, including a recent provisional patent for quantum-enhanced Markov Chain Monte Carlo methods that could revolutionize drug discovery by uncovering hidden biological structures in trial data. Next-Generation Atomic Clocks : Leveraging quantum principles for unprecedented precision in timing and synchronization applications.

: Leveraging quantum principles for unprecedented precision in timing and synchronization applications. Quantum-Based Security: Protecting data, communications, and critical infrastructure against emerging threats.



This diversified approach not only mitigates risks but amplifies synergies, allowing advancements in one area to bolster others. For instance, Quantum X Labs's quantum error correction patent, sub-licensed in collaboration with Ramot (Tel Aviv University's technology transfer arm), supports fault-tolerant computing essential for all portfolio initiatives. Quantum X Labs has already demonstrated its international stature by participating in the world's largest quantum conference in Denmark last November, showcasing Israel's contributions to global innovation.

Viewbix believes that the timing of its potential acquisition couldn't be more opportune. As quantum computing matures, markets like personalized medicine and secure communications are projected to explode, with Quantum X Labs' IP portfolio- including multiple upcoming patent filings- poised to capture significant value.

For those eyeing the quantum boom, this potential acquisition highlights Quantum X Labs' strong foundation: a patented portfolio, elite talent, and a clear path to commercialization. As the deal progresses- subject to regulatory approvals, stockholder consent, and customary conditions-expect further milestones that could transform industries.

Viewbix recently signed a definitive agreement to acquire up to 100% (and not less than 85%) of Quantum X Labs, encompassing its expanding patent portfolio, including prior IP in quantum error correction. The acquisition is expected to close within 90 days of the date of execution of the definitive agreement, which was December 15, 2025, subject to final due diligence, regulatory approvals, the approval of the Company’s stockholders in accordance with applicable rules or regulations of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and customary closing conditions.

