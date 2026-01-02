Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Michael J. Stodolak as Executive Vice President Retail Banking following the Retirement of Russ Daniel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP), the holding company of Independent Bank, a Michigan-based community bank, announced that it has promoted Mike Stodolak to Executive Vice President, Retail Banking. Most recently, Mr. Stodolak was the Senior Vice President, Market President at Independent Bank. The Bank also announced the upcoming retirement of current Executive Vice President, Retail Banking, Russ Daniel.

Mr. Stodolak has worked in the financial services industry for over 38 years, the past 25 years with Independent Bank, where he has led the Bank’s retail network and Consumer Lending program. He has introduced countless efficiencies to the branch network, consistently cultivating growth and development within the retail team. His continued focus on career development and deepening of customer relationships has been exemplary.

Mr. Stodolak will be assuming the position of Executive Vice President, Retail Banking, following Russ Daniel’s retirement in March after 27 years of dedicated service to Independent Bank. His tenure spans an array of leadership roles, providing guidance and strategic direction for Mortgage, Bank Operations, Wealth Management, Marketing, Retail, Consumer Lending, and Digital and Product Sales. Through each of his roles with the Bank, Mr. Daniel has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the Bank’s growth, reputation, and culture.

“Independent Bank is deeply grateful for Russ’s countless contributions, his strategic thinking, and his passion for development of both people and processes throughout his time with the Bank,” said Brad Kessel, President and CEO of Independent Bank. “As we celebrate Russ’s success and extraordinary service, we are very proud to welcome Mike into his well-deserved new role.”



