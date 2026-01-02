As Flu Surge Continues, Polyrizon's Nasal Spray Emerges as Potential Extra Shield Solution for Both Vaccinated and Unvaccinated

Raanana, Israel, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 2025-2026 flu season intensifies across the United States, a mutated strain of influenza A is driving most cases, sparking concerns about a potentially tough winter ahead. According to the latest CDC estimates (as of late December 2025), flu has already caused at least 4.6 million illnesses, 49,000 hospitalizations, and 1,900 deaths nationwide.

Flu activity is rising sharply, with outpatient visits for influenza-like illness well above baseline in many states. Vaccination rates are lagging – over 47 million doses administered at pharmacies and offices so far, down about 3 million from last year – leaving more people vulnerable. While the vaccine remains the best defense, especially for preventing hospitalization, many choose not to vaccinate for various reasons, from personal beliefs to access issues.

According to the World Health Organization, which monitors the flu status all over the world, globally, influenza activity has increased since October 2025 with influenza A viruses predominant among the viruses detected globally. In many northern hemisphere countries, acute respiratory infection levels increase at this time of year. These increases are typically caused by seasonal epidemics of respiratory pathogens such as influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other common respiratory viruses.

This is where Israeli biotech company Polyrizon Ltd. (Nasdaq: PLRZ) offers a promising complementary approach. One of its leading product candidates, the PL-16 Viral Blocker, is a non-pharmaceutical hydrogel nasal spray based on the proprietary Capture & Contain (C&C) platform. It creates a thin, temporary physical barrier on the nasal mucosa that potentially capture and contains respiratory viruses – including influenza and common cold viruses – before they can infect cells.

Preclinical in-vitro studies have shown over 90% protection of cells from variable viral infections. Importantly, since the mechanism is purely physical, it doesn't drive antiviral resistance, unlike some medications and vaccines.

On December 19, 2025, Polyrizon announced the submission of a Pre-Request for Designation to the FDA for PL-16 – a key step toward potential over-the-counter status as a product to reduce exposure to respiratory viruses. Designed to complement vaccines, masks, and hygiene, PL-16 could be particularly valuable during high-activity seasons, providing a simple, non-invasive layer of defense.

In a season marked by early surges and a dominant drifted strain, experts stress layered protection. For the millions vaccinated and not vaccinated this year, innovations like Polyrizon's PL-16 has the potential to offer an additional, drug-free tool to help stay ahead of the flu.

Polyrizon is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of innovative medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays, which form a thin hydrogel-based shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity that can provide a barrier against viruses and allergens from contacting the nasal epithelial tissue. Polyrizon’s proprietary Capture and Contain TM, or C&C, hydrogel technology, comprised of a mixture of naturally occurring building blocks, is delivered in the form of nasal sprays, and potentially functions as a “biological mask” with a thin shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity. Polyrizon are further developing certain aspects of our C&C hydrogel technology such as the bioadhesion and prolonged retention at the nasal deposition site for intranasal delivery of drugs. Polyrizon refers to its additional technology, which is in an earlier stage of pre-clinical development, that is focused on nasal delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, as Trap and Target ™, or T&T. For more information, please visit https://polyrizon-biotech.com.

