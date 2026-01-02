Cearvol Unveils Next-Generation AI Hearing Innovations at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cearvol , an emerging innovator in next-generation hearing technology, will make its global CES debut at CES 2026, unveiling a portfolio of AI-powered hearing wearables designed to redefine how people hear, interact, and live.

From January 6–9, CES attendees can experience Cearvol’s latest innovations at Venetian Expo, Halls A–D, Booth #54932. The company will also participate in key CES media events, including Unveiled, Global Connect, and Pepcom Digital Experience.

At CES 2026, Cearvol will present an exclusive sneak peek at three industry-shaping products, each addressing a distinct user need while reimagining the future of hearing technology.

Introducing Cearvol’s New Generation of Hearing Wearables

Cearvol Wave

Cearvol Wave introduces a new approach to hearing aid usability with an intuitive touchscreen charging case, eliminating reliance on complex mobile apps. Users can easily adjust volume, switch modes, and manage core functions directly on the case—making Wave especially accessible for first-time users or those who prefer a simpler, more tactile experience.

Wave also supports AUX-IN connectivity, offering a practical solution for environments where Bluetooth access is limited, such as in-flight entertainment systems.





Cearvol Liberte

Cearvol Liberte is the industry’s first open-ear hearing aid, designed to deliver hearing support without occluding the ear canal. Its open-ear architecture allows users to remain aware of their surroundings while listening to music or taking phone calls, addressing comfort and safety concerns associated with traditional in-ear designs.

Liberte also features a modular, customizable design with detachable accessories, transforming the hearing aid into a lifestyle-oriented wearable that blends technology with personal expression.





Cearvol Lyra

Cearvol Lyra reimagines hearing assistance by integrating professional-grade hearing enhancement into a stylish eyewear form factor. By positioning high-performance microphones at the front of the frames, Lyra captures sound from the wearer’s natural field of view, improving speech pickup and conversational focus.

With its open-ear design, Lyra offers all-day comfort and supports Bluetooth audio streaming for calls and music. Designed for ease of use, Lyra requires no prescription fitting, bringing hearing technology closer to the consumer electronics experience.

Together, these innovations reflect Cearvol’s mission to advance accessibility, usability, and equality in hearing health.





A New Era of Hearing Technology

Building on rapid advancements in hearing science and consumer wearables, Cearvol is reshaping the hearing category with intuitive, multifunctional products designed for modern lifestyles.

“At Cearvol, we want to reshape confidence with hearing technology and empower a better life for people with hearing loss,” said Ken Zhu, CEO of Cearvol. “CES 2026 provides the ideal platform to demonstrate how open-ear design, wearable integration, and touchscreen interaction can transform the hearing experience for millions.”

What to Expect at CES 2026

At CES 2026, visitors can explore Cearvol’s expanding ecosystem of hearing solutions, including:

In addition to these new models, Cearvol will showcase its full product lineup at the booth and media events, including Cearvol Wave Lite (ITE), Cearvol Nano (ITC), Cearvol Diamond X1 (TWS), and the upcoming Aurora (RIC)—designed to support diverse listening scenarios and all-day use.





The Cearvol Collection

Hearing Meets AI — NeuroFlow AI 2.0

At the core of Cearvol’s products is NeuroFlow AI 2.0, the company’s independently developed next-generation intelligent hearing platform. Built on a deep neural network (DNN), the system analyzes acoustic environments in real time, dynamically distinguishing speech from noise and optimizing sound across complex listening situations.

Compared to the previous generation, NeuroFlow AI 2.0 delivers approximately 24% improvement in speech enhancement and recognition accuracy, along with up to 20 dB of advanced noise reduction. Upgraded Adaptive Feedback Cancellation (AFC 2.0) and Own Voice Reduction (OVR 2.0) further enhance sound comfort for stable, natural listening throughout daily use.





Award-Winning Recognition

Cearvol’s innovation-driven approach has earned multiple third-party accolades, including the Expert Choice Award 2025 from Hear Advisor, Techlicious CES 2026 Editor’s Choice Award, MUSE Design Award 2025, and American Good Design Award 2024.

These recognitions highlight Cearvol’s ability to deliver premium hearing technology with strong design and accessibility at a fraction of traditional costs.

Meet Cearvol at CES 2026

CES attendees can experience live demos and hands-on product trials at the following events:

Unveiled — Jan. 4, 5:00–8:30 PM



— Jan. 4, 5:00–8:30 PM Global Connect — Jan. 5, 2:00–5:00 PM



— Jan. 5, 2:00–5:00 PM Pepcom Digital Experience — Jan. 5, 7:00–10:30 PM



— Jan. 5, 7:00–10:30 PM Main Booth — Jan. 6–9, Venetian Expo, Halls A–D, Booth #54932





About Cearvol

Cearvol is an innovation-driven hearing technology company dedicated to making high-performance hearing solutions more intuitive, accessible, and lifestyle-friendly. By integrating advanced signal processing, ergonomic design, and wearable intelligence, Cearvol creates new hearing experiences for users with mild to moderate hearing loss.

“Stylish Hearing, Vibrant Living” is Cearvol’s brand philosophy—empowering people to hear confidently, communicate effortlessly, and engage fully in the moments that matter. For more information, please visit www.cearvol.com .

