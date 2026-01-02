Lassila & Tikanoja Plc

Stock exchange release

2 January 2026 at 4.15 PM

Lassila & Tikanoja Plc’s financial information and AGM in 2026

In the year 2026 Lassila & Tikanoja Plc will disclose financial information as follows:

Financial Statements Release 2025: Friday 27 February 2026 at 8.00 am

Interim Report January – March: Wednesday 6 May 2026 at 8.00 am

Half-year Financial Report January – June: Thursday 6 August 2026 at 8.00 am

Interim Report January – September: Wednesday 28 October 2026 at 8.00 am

Lassila & Tikanoja Plc’s Annual Report 2025 will be published on the Group’s website at www.lt.fi/en during week 15.

The Annual General Meeting is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday 28 April 2026. The Board of Directors will decide on the summoning of the meeting at a later date.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Hilppa Rautpalo

Senior Vice President, Legal, HR and EHSQ



Additional information:

Hilppa Rautpalo

tel. +358 10 636 2810

Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. Our services include waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as industrial services and water treatment. Our goal is to strengthen an efficient infrastructure in society and promote the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

