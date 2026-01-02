Mint Ops Launches Its Fifth Division: Transition Consulting to Support Dental Clinic Owners Through Growth, Buy/Sell Decisions, and Operational Success

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Mint Ops Logo





FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Winnipeg, MB - January 2nd, 2026 - Mint Ops, a national ecosystem of services supporting dental clinics across Canada, today announced the official launch of its fifth Division: Transition Consulting, a new division designed to help dental clinic owners navigate practice transitions, strategic growth, and long-term operational success.

Transition Consulting expands Mint Ops’ ecosystem beyond software, staffing, marketing, imaging, and remote administration by introducing non-broker consulting services focused on practice transitions and operational strategy. The division supports dentists through major decisions including buying or selling a clinic, strengthening operations, increasing clinic value, and planning long-term growth.

“Dentistry is changing fast, and clinic owners are being forced to make bigger decisions earlier than ever,” said Alex Zlatin, CEO of Mint Ops. “Transition Consulting exists to give owners clear, practical guidance - backed by real data, operational insight, and an ecosystem that can actually execute the plan.”

To lead the new division, Mint Ops welcomes Dr. Dev Mangat, a dentist with extensive experience supporting clinic transitions and operational strategy across Canada. Dr. Mangat brings both clinical and advisory expertise to guide owners through complex and often emotional business decisions.

“Clinic ownership is one of the most significant personal and financial investments a dentist will ever make,” said Dr. Mangat. “Transition Consulting provides owners with grounded, unbiased support - whether they are preparing to sell, planning to expand, or simply trying to run a better clinic.”

Transition Consulting integrates directly into the broader Mint Ops ecosystem, which includes:

Practice Software and next-generation platforms currently in development, with previews planned at major industry shows in 2026

Grayscale Imaging, compatible with all TWAIN sensors, cameras and PMSs

Remote Administration, acting as an extension of front desk teams through outbound patient and insurance outreach

Recruitment Services, placing staff in both urban and remote communities across Canada

Marketing & Digital Services, including affordable subscription-based websites and fully transparent campaign reporting

This launch marks a natural evolution of Mint Ops’ long-term mission to support dental clinics at every stage of ownership - from growth and operations to transition and succession planning.

For more information about Transition Consulting, visit www.mintops.ca or contact:

Media Contact

Alex Zlatin

CEO, Mint Ops

Email: info@mintops.ca





Mint Ops Logo



