Allsup Underscores Value Of SSDI Representation Amid State DDS Staffing Shortages

Allsup , a leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, return to work and veterans disability appeals services, is highlighting the growing importance of expert SSDI assistance following a new report from the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General (SSA OIG).

According to the report, state Disability Determination Services (DDS) experienced significant declines in key technical staff, including disability examiners responsible for developing medical evidence and issuing determinations, between fiscal years 2019 and 2023. The OIG found that, on average, 19% of full-time disability examiners left their positions each year, with annual departure rates ranging from 13% to 25%. During the same period, disability determinations fell by 15% (from 2.2 million to 1.9 million), while average processing times rose 81% (from 121 days to 219 days).

“These delays have real-world consequences for people who depend on SSDI for financial stability and access to necessary medical care,” said T.J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup. “With DDS offices facing staffing shortages, having an experienced representative like Allsup is more critical than ever. We help claimants submit complete, well-supported applications so their cases can move through the system as efficiently as possible.”

State DDSs are essential to the SSDI determination process. After SSA confirms basic nonmedical eligibility, claims are forwarded to the DDS in the applicant’s state. These state-run, federally funded agencies develop medical evidence and decide whether a claimant meets the Social Security Act’s definition of disability or blindness. Although SSA funds DDS operations—including staffing and operational costs—DDS employees are state employees, not federal.

SSA has partnered with DDS management to implement initiatives such as workload assistance, streamlined procedures and a recruitment and retention workgroup to share best practices. However, the report confirms that agency efforts have not fully offset staffing losses, resulting in longer wait times and delayed access to benefits for eligible applicants.

“Our team of SSDI experts provides structure and support at every step of the process,” Geist added. “From organizing medical evidence and filing accurate applications to offering representation during appeals, we focus on reducing delays and improving the likelihood of approval. Our experience helps claimants stay confident and informed, especially when DDS offices are stretched thin.”

According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, individuals with representation are nearly three times more likely to be awarded SSDI benefits than those without.

