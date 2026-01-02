More Americans Plan Mental Health Resolutions Heading Into 2026

Washington, D.C., Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heading into 2026, more than one in three Americans (38%) say they plan to make a mental health-related New Year’s resolution, according to new findings from the American Psychiatric Association’s Healthy Minds Poll. This is up 5% from last year. Younger adults are leading this trend, with those ages 18–34 (58%) significantly more likely to report planning a mental health resolution compared with older adults (32% of 45-64-year-olds; 11% of those 65 and over).

A strong majority (82%) of Americans say they plan to make at least one New Year’s resolution for 2026. Physical fitness (44%) and financial goals (42%) remain the top areas of focus, followed closely by mental health (38%), which continues to rise in priority. Other common goals include diet (29%), social or relationship resolutions (29%), and spiritual goals (28%).

“It is encouraging to see more individuals planning to prioritize their mental health in 2026, particularly younger adults,” said APA President Theresa M. Miskimen Rivera, M.D. “The strategies people are embracing—such as regular physical activity, mindfulness practices, adequate sleep, time in nature, and engaging in therapy—reflect a growing recognition that mental health is deeply connected to daily habits. Even small, intentional changes can have a meaningful and lasting impact on overall well-being.”





Looking back on 2025, 63% of Americans rated their mental health as excellent or good, while 28% said it was fair and 8% said it was poor.

Anxiety Heading into the New Year

Heading into 2026, anxiety remains common. Americans report feeling anxious about personal finances (59%), uncertainty about the next year (53%), and current events (49%), with concerns about physical and mental health close behind.

Issues Americans are Anxious About

Issue



Percent anxious (somewhat or very) Personal finances 59% Uncertainty of the next year 53% Current events 49% Physical health 46% Mental health 42% Relationships with friends and family 32% Keeping New Year’s resolutions 30% Job security 33% Romantic relationships 29%

“A new year can bring change, possibility, and uncertainty,” said APA CEO and Medical Director Marketa M. Wills, M.D., M.B.A. “Feelings of anxiousness underscore the importance of paying attention to how we’re doing and taking practical steps, large or small, to support our mental health.”

These results are from the APA’s Healthy Minds Poll, conducted by Morning Consult, Dec. 2–3, 2025, among 2,208 adults. For a copy of the survey results, contact press@psych.org. See past Healthy Minds Polls.

