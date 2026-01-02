Innovator Introduces Industry’s First Quarterly Dual Directional ETFs

WHEATON, Ill., Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovator Capital Management, LLC (Innovator), the pioneer of Defined Outcome ETFs™, today announced the launch of the industry’s first Dual Directional ETFs with quarterly outcome periods. Designed to offer the potential for positive returns in both rising and declining equity markets over 3-month periods, the new ETFs are designed to bring enhanced flexibility for investors seeking adaptive, outcome-based exposure. Additionally, DDNQ represents the first-ever Dual Directional ETF referencing QQQ.

Ticker Fund Name Exposure Upside Cap Inverse Cap /

Buffer Outcome

Period DDSQ Innovator Equity Dual Directional 5 Buffer ETF™ — Quarterly SPY 3.34% 5% 3-Months DDNQ Innovator Growth-100 Dual Directional 5 Buffer ETF™ — Quarterly QQQ 4.69% 5% 3-Months



Features:

Positive Return Potential in Multiple Market Conditions – The funds are designed to deliver positive returns when the reference asset is up or down.

– The funds are designed to deliver positive returns when the reference asset is up or down. Quarterly Outcome Periods – With shorter 3-month outcome periods, the ETFs are designed for greater adaptability to changing markets and may mitigate timing risk of longer outcome periods.

– With shorter 3-month outcome periods, the ETFs are designed for greater adaptability to changing markets and may mitigate timing risk of longer outcome periods. Defined Outcome Structure – Known upside potential and embedded risk-managed features are set and maintained throughout the Outcome Period, helping support portfolio planning.

– Known upside potential and embedded risk-managed features are set and maintained throughout the Outcome Period, helping support portfolio planning. ETF Wrapper – The ETF structure provides daily liquidity, full pricing transparency, tax efficiency¹, and no institutional credit risk².

“Investors are looking for ways to manage risk dynamically without sacrificing liquidity or transparency,” said Graham Day, Chief Investment Officer at Innovator. “With our new quarterly Dual Directional ETFs, advisors and investors have new model-friendly tools to pursue positive returns across market regimes while maintaining disciplined exposure aligned to clearly defined outcomes.”

Dual Directional ETF Webinar Today @ 12 PM ET. Register Here. This webinar is intended for financial professional use only.

A Proven Track Record

Innovator made history in 2018 with the world’s first Buffer ETF™, and since then has built the largest suite of Defined Outcome ETFs™. Currently, Innovator has over 150 offerings with more than $309 billion in AUM as of December 31, 2025. Quarterly Dual Directional ETFs are a natural evolution, delivering legacy options strategies within the transparency and accessibility of the ETF wrapper.

About Innovator Capital Management, LLC

Founded by industry veterans behind the PowerShares ETF family, Innovator has revolutionized Defined Outcome investing since 2018. The firm continues to drive innovation in risk-managed equity exposure through proprietary Defined Outcome ETF™ strategies.

Contact:

Frank Taylor / Stephanie Dressler

(646) 808-3647 / (949) 269-2535

innovator@dlpr.com

¹ ETFs use creation units, which allow for the purchase and sale of assets in the funds collectively. Consequently, ETFs usually generate fewer capital gain distributions and can be more tax-efficient than mutual funds.

² ETFs are not backed by the faith and credit of an issuing institution, so they are not exposed to credit risk.

QQQ is the Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1. SPY is the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust.

The Funds face numerous risks including buffered loss risk, capped upside return risk, inverse performance risk, outcome period risk, upside cap change risk, upside participation risk, liquidity risk, management risk, non-diversification risk, operation risk, trading issues risk, and valuation risk, among others. For a detailed list of Fund risks see the prospectus.

The Outcomes may only be realized by investors who continuously hold Shares from the commencement of the Outcome Period until its conclusion. Investors who purchase Shares after the Outcome Period has begun or sell Shares prior to the Outcome Period’s conclusion may experience investment returns that are very different from those that the Fund seeks to provide.

Fund shareholders are subject to an upside return cap (the "Cap") that represents the maximum percentage return an investor can achieve from an investment in the Funds for the Outcome Period, before fees and expenses. If the Outcome Period has begun and the Fund has increased in value to a level near the Cap, an investor purchasing shares at that price has little or no ability to achieve gains but remains vulnerable to downside risks. The Cap may rise or fall from one Outcome Period to the next. The Cap, and the Fund's position relative to it, should be considered before investing in the Fund. The Funds’ website, www.innovatoretfs. com, provides important Fund information as well information relating to the potential outcomes of an investment in a Fund on a daily basis.

The Funds seek to provide positive returns equal to the absolute value of the reference asset’s price decreases (Inverse Performance) if the reference asset experiences negative returns that are less than or equal to the Inverse Performance Threshold. If the reference asset decreases in value beyond the Inverse Performance Threshold over the course of the Outcome Period, the Funds will not provide any positive returns. Accordingly, each Fund’s value could drop significantly as a result of their Inverse Performance Threshold being exceeded at the end of the Outcome Period whereby any gains experienced by the Fund will be lost, and the buffer will be provided to shareholders. Furthermore, if the Outcome Period has begun and the reference asset has decreased in value below its initial value at the start of the Outcome Period, an investor purchasing Shares at this point may not experience Inverse Performance to the extent of the Inverse Performance Threshold and will remain vulnerable to downside risks.

If the reference asset experiences losses over the course of the Outcome Period that exceed the Inverse Performance Threshold, the Funds seek to provide a buffer, up to each Fund’s respective buffer level, against reference asset losses during the Outcome Period.

If an investor is considering purchasing Shares during the Outcome Period, and the Fund has already decreased in value by an amount that exceeds the Inverse Performance Threshold, an investor purchasing Shares at that price will have increased gains available prior to reaching the Upside Cap but may not benefit from the buffer that the Funds seek to provide for the remainder of the Outcome Period as any subsequent losses will be experienced on a one-to-one basis. Conversely, if an investor is considering purchasing Shares during the Outcome Period and the Funds have already increased in value, then a shareholder may experience losses that exceed the buffer, which is not guaranteed.

The Funds will not terminate after the conclusion of the Outcome Period. After the conclusion of the Outcome Period, another will begin. There is no guarantee that the Outcomes for an Outcome Period will be realized.

FLEX Options Risk. The Funds will utilize FLEX Options issued and guaranteed for settlement by the OCC (Options Clearing Corporation). In the unlikely event that the OCC becomes insolvent or is otherwise unable to meet its settlement obligations, the Funds could suffer significant losses. Additionally, FLEX Options may be less liquid than standard options. In a less liquid market for the FLEX Options, the Funds may have difficulty closing out certain FLEX Options positions at desired times and prices.

Information Technology Companies Risk. Companies in the technology sector are often smaller and can be characterized by relatively higher volatility in price performance when compared to other economic sectors. They can face intense competition which may have an adverse effect on profit margins.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. All rights reserved. Innovator ETFs® are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses should be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information, and it may be obtained at innovatoretfs.com. Read it carefully before investing.

The following marks: Accelerated ETFs®, Accelerated Plus ETF®, Accelerated Return ETFs®, Barrier ETF®, Buffer ETF™, Defined Income ETF™, Defined Outcome Bond ETF®, Defined Outcome ETFs™, Defined Protection ETF®, Define Your Future®, Enhanced ETF™, Floor ETF®, Innovator ETFs®, Leading the Defined Outcome ETF Revolution™, Managed Buffer ETFs®, Managed Outcome ETFs®, Step-Up™, Step-Up ETFs®, 100% Buffer ETFs™ and all related names, logos, product and service names, designs, and slogans are the trademarks of Innovator Capital Management, LLC, its affiliates or licensors. Use of these terms is strictly prohibited without proper written authorization.

Copyright © 2025 Innovator Capital Management, LLC. All rights reserved.