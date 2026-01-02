Queens New York Construction Injury Lawyer Launches Initiative to Protect Workers Across All Five Boroughs

New York City, NY, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jonathan C. Reiter Law Firm PLLC has launched a comprehensive initiative to protect construction workers injured on job sites throughout Queens, the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Staten Island. The firm has expertise in cases involving gravity-related accidents, scaffold falls, and falling object injuries under New York's Labor Law Section 240 as well as other types of construction site injuries due to hazardous conditions in unsafe work places.

Key Coverage Includes:

• New York's Scaffold Law (Labor Law Section 240) holds property owners and general contractors liable for safety equipment failures, even without direct supervision

• Gravity-related accidents including scaffold falls, ladder accidents, and falling object injuries remain the leading causes of serious construction injuries and deaths

• Workers' compensation typically covers only medical bills and partial lost wages, leaving gaps for pain and suffering, future medical care, and full income replacement

• Construction site evidence disappears rapidly as equipment moves and debris clears, making immediate legal action critical

• Bilingual legal support specifically designed for Spanish-speaking and Latino construction workers who may not know their full legal rights

"Every day brings new risks," said attorney Jonathan C. Reiter. "That's why constant vigilance and a strong safety culture are essential. Workers who dedicate their lives to building our city deserve full protection — and full compensation — when injured."

Construction workers injured in Queens or any of the five boroughs can contact the firm for immediate case evaluation while evidence remains fresh at the accident site.

About: Jonathan C. Reiter Law Firm PLLC



Jonathan C. Reiter Law Firm PLLC represents construction workers injured on job sites throughout New York City's five boroughs. The firm has expertise in Labor Law violations that result in injury and recovers compensation beyond workers' compensation limits.

Contact: (212) 736-0979 | www.jcreiterlaw.com | Hablamos Español.