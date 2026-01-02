COFACE SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity agreement of COFACE SA with ODDO BHF

Paris, 2nd January 2026 – 17.45

Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

As per the liquidity contract granted by COFACE SA to ODDO BHF on COFACE SA shares (Code ISIN FR0010667147), the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 31 December 2025:

159,308 COFACE SA shares

2,299,873.69 Euros

As a reminder, on the date of signature of the contract, the following resources appeared in the dedicated liquidity account:

76,542 COFACE SA shares

2,171,235.67 Euros

During the period from 01/07/2025 to 31/12/2025 were executed:

Buy transactions: 2,904

Sell transactions: 3,719

During the same period, the traded volumes represented:

Buy transactions: 1,047,268 shares for 16,416,713.88 Euros

Sell transactions: 984,062 shares for 15,491, 922.11 Euros

