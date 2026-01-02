INSPIRE MEDICAL URGENT DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Inspire Medical (INSP) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (“Inspire Medical” or the “Company”) (NYSE:INSP) in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Inspire common stock between August 6, 2024 through August 4, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 5, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

The Inspire Medical class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Inspire V launch was a disaster because demand for Inspire V was poor, as providers had significant amounts of surplus inventory and were reluctant to transition to a new treatment; and (ii) contrary to defendants’ statements assuring investors that Inspire Medical had taken all necessary steps to ensure a successful launch and, later, that the launch was in fact proceeding successfully – Inspire Medical had failed to complete basic tasks that were essential predicates to launch.



The Inspire Medical investor class action alleges that on August 4, 2025, Inspire Medical revealed that the Inspire V launch was facing an “elongated timeframe” due to a number of previously undisclosed headwinds. “[M]any centers did not complete the training, contracting and onboarding criteria required prior to the purchase and implant of [Inspire V],” the complaint alleges. Defendants further admitted that, although Inspire V’s CPT code had been approved for Medicare patients, “software updates for claims submissions and processing did not take effect until July 1,” which meant that “implanting centers would not be able to bill for those procedures until July 1,” the lawsuit alleges. Finally, the lawsuit claims that investors also learned for the first time that the Inspire V rollout was plagued by poor demand resulting from excess inventory. As a result, Inspire Medical reduced its 2025 earnings guidance by more than 80%, the Inspire Medical investor class action alleges. On this news, the price of Inspire Medical’s common stock declined more than 32%, the complaint alleges.



If you purchased or otherwise acquired Inspire Medical shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



