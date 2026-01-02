Chief Financial Officer transition at Vastned

Vastned announces today that its Chief Financial Officer, Barbara Gheysen, stepped down from her role on 31 December 2025 to pursue new opportunities. Her duties will be temporarily allocated among the management team and Vastned will actively seek a replacement. The company expects to announce a new CFO in the coming months.

Since joining Vastned in September 2024, Barbara Gheysen has been a member of the Group’s Executive Committee, supporting the company and its subsidiaries through an important period of transformation and strategic progress following the reverse cross-border merger with the former Dutch parent company.

The Board of Directors and the Executive Committee would like to thank Barbara Gheysen for her valuable contributions and the foundations she has helped to establish for Vastned’s future. We wish her all the best for her future endeavors.

