Banijay Group announces the sale of its

stake in Bet-at-home

Banijay Group has completed today the sale of its entire 53.9% stake in bet-at-home.com AG (ISIN: DE000A0DNAY5), in application of its announcement on 28 October. In this context, François Riahi, Chief Executive Officer of Banijay Group, and Véronique Giraudon, Chief Financial Officer of Betclic, have resigned from their positions as members of the Supervisory Board of bet-at-home AG, with immediate effect.

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4,803m and €900m respectively.

Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

