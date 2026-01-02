Deadline Alert: Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming February 9, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Integer Holdings Corporation (“Integer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ITGR) common stock between July 25, 2024 and October 22, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR INTEGER INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On October 23, 2025, before the market opened, Integer reduced its full-year 2025 sales guidance to a range of $1.840 billion to $1.854 billion, below prior expectations, and informed investors that it anticipated net sales growth of –2% to 2% and organic sales growth of 0% to 4% for 2026. During the accompanying earnings call, management revealed that sales of three new products were expected to decline in 2026—including two electrophysiology devices—and that market adoption of these products had been slower than forecasted. The Company further stated that Cardio & Vascular sales growth was expected to decelerate due to declines in those electrophysiology products, with the impact continuing into 2026.

On this news, Integer’s stock price fell $35.22 per share, or 32.3%, to close at $73.89 per share on October 23, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Integer materially overstated its competitive position within the growing EP manufacturing market; (2) despite Integer’s claims of strong visibility into customer demand, the Company was experiencing a sustained deterioration in sales relating to two of its EP devices; (3) in turn, Integer mischaracterized its EP devices as a long-term growth driver for the Company’s C&V segment; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Integer common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 9, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

