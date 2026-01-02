Covenant Health Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy Law Firm is investigating claims on behalf of all individuals whose personal and confidential information was compromised in the data breach involving Covenant Health, Inc. To join the class action lawsuit, visit our site HERE.

On May 26, 2025, Covenant Health, Inc. (“Covenant Health”) became aware of suspicious activity on its computer network, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, Covenant Health determined that cybercriminals infiltrated this inadequately secured network and gained access to its files beginning on or around May 18, 2025. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals potentially accessed and acquired files containing the sensitive personal information of 478,188 patients.

The information exposed in the data breach includes, but is not limited to:

Names

Social Security numbers

Medical information

Health insurance information

Dates of birth

Addresses





If you received notice of the Covenant Health data breach or if your personal information was compromised in the breach, Murphy Law Firm is evaluating legal options, including a potential class action lawsuit, to recover damages on behalf of individuals who were affected by the Covenant Health, Inc. data breach.

As a result of the data breach, these individuals’ personal and highly sensitive information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who can place the information for sale on the dark web or use the information to perpetrate identity theft.



