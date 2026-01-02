PRESS RELEASE

KLÉPIERRE ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF A MALL IN ITALY

Paris – January 2, 2026

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, with an exclusive focus on continental Europe, announces the closing at the end of 2025 of the acquisition of Casamassima, the leading mall in the Bari metropolitan area of 1.4 million inhabitants. The mall records an annual footfall of 7.5 million, with a loyalty rate exceeding 90%, a testament to the asset’s unique market position in the catchment area.

The Casamassima shopping mall is part of the largest retail destination in the Apulia region with 100,000 sqm of retail and leisure, including Spazio Conad as food anchor, Leroy Merlin, Decathlon, MediaWorld, Sephora, Foot Locker, Rituals and a 9-screen movie theater. The fashion segment is anchored by a flagship Zara store, the only Primark in the Apulia region, Bershka, Stradivarius and Pull & Bear.

This transaction aligns with the company’s Business-to-Business roadmap, in accompanying the extension of category killer international retailers. Further strengthening Casamassima’s retail mix, several brands have committed to expanding their presence, including with new flagship stores while Klépierre will refurbish the center to further improve the customer experience.

By joining Klépierre, Casamassima will benefit from the leading mall platform in southern Europe allowing to enhance the operational performance through reversion, retenanting and the introduction of mall income. Klépierre aims to generate a high single-digit cash return on this investment as early as year 1.



AGENDA February 19, 2026

May 7, 2026

May 7, 2026 2025 full-year earnings (after market close)

First quarter 2025 trading update (before market opening)

Annual General Meeting















