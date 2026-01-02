Sony Honda Mobility Initiates AFEELA 1 Trial Production in Ohio, Establishes New “Quality Gate” Inspection Facility

Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sony Honda Mobility Inc. (SHM) announced today that it recently conducted trial production runs of its first model, AFEELA 1, using the production line at the East Liberty Auto Plant of its contract manufacturing partner, Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, LLC (Honda). This trial was conducted as part of the preparation process for mass production. SHM also announced the establishment of Quality Gate, a quality inspection facility in East Liberty, Ohio that will be used to perform additional unique, multi-faceted inspections on vehicles manufactured in accordance with SHM’s exacting specifications and Honda’s rigorous quality checks.

The production of AFEELA requires the integration of strict manufacturing quality, but also the uniqueness of an innovative electric vehicle with 40 sensors, panoramic screens, in-car applications, and advanced technologies such as AI and connectivity. After receiving vehicles produced in accordance with SHM’s precise specifications and Honda’s strict quality standards, SHM will conduct further unique inspections at Quality Gate to ensure the specific quality levels aimed for by the AFEELA brand.

The Quality Gate facility is planning to conduct unique inspections from two primary perspectives to comprehensively guarantee AFEELA’s quality:

Function Inspection: In addition to traditional manufacturing quality, SHM will verify the operation of AFEELA’s unique intelligent functions, including the in-vehicle Infotainment system, various sensors, and connectivity stability.

Exterior Inspection: SHM will thoroughly verify the perfection of the exterior design that symbolizes the AFEELA brand. This involves precise inspection of design elements, including vehicle surface continuity, reflection uniformity, and accurate color.

Furthermore, Quality Gate serves as a feedback function for production quality stabilization. Various data collected at the facility will be fed back to SHM’s vehicle design department and the manufacturing floor at Honda’s East Liberty Auto Plant, contributing to the stabilization of AFEELA’s production quality and continuous improvement.

"We will ensure that all integrated functions installed in the vehicle operate completely as designed to deliver the experience promised by AFEELA. We will provide not only technology but also the highest reliability. This is our commitment to our customers."

Susan Dulik, Product Quality Manager, Quality Control, Sony Honda Mobility of America Inc.

About AFEELA

“AFEELA” represents the fusion of intelligence and emotion in motion. It’s mobility that senses you—and that you can feel. At its core, AFEELA brings to life a next-generation driving experience built on advanced sensing, interactive technology, and human-centered design. The AFEELA 1 will be the brand’s first production model, scheduled for deliveries in California in 2026.

About Sony Honda Mobility

Sony Honda Mobility Inc. (SHM) is a Japanese joint venture mobility tech company established by Sony Group Corporation and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. in 2022. By combining Sony’s technological prowess and Honda’s automotive expertise, SHM aims to lead innovation in the industry through joint development and sales of high-value-added mobility and providing services for mobility. For more information, please visit us at https://www.shm-afeela.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X or LinkedIn.

