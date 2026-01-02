Sit Means Sit Atlanta Wins 2025 Georgia Business Journal’s Regional Award for Best Pet Training Services

DOUGLASVILLE, GA, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DOUGLASVILLE, GA - January 02, 2026 - -

Sit Means Sit Atlanta, the region's leading dog training and behavior transformation specialist, is proud to announce it has been named the Regional Winner in the 2025 Georgia Business Journal Best of Georgia Awards for the category Pet Training Services.

This prestigious recognition honors the unwavering commitment and leadership of owner Gema Mays and manager Peyton Moebs, whose dedication—alongside their exceptional team—continues to transform the lives of dogs and their families across Metro Atlanta.

The Georgia Business Journal's Best of Georgia awards honor businesses that demonstrate exceptional service, innovation, and community impact. Winners are selected through a combination of public voting and editorial review, ensuring that only the most outstanding organizations receive recognition.

As a Regional Winner, Sit Means Sit Atlanta has proven itself as a standout among pet training services throughout the state.

"This award means the world to our entire team," said Gema Mays, owner of Sit Means Sit Atlanta. "Every day, we witness the incredible transformations that happen when dogs receive proper training and families learn to communicate effectively with their pets. This recognition validates our mission to solve behavior problems, build confidence, and create lasting bonds between dogs and their owners. We're honored that our community has recognized our dedication to making life with dogs more enjoyable and fulfilling."

Serving Douglasville, Carroll, Paulding, Atlanta, Marietta, and surrounding Metro areas, Sit Means Sit Atlanta has built its reputation on a foundation of customized training programs tailored to each dog's unique personality and their family's specific goals.

Unlike one-size-fits-all approaches, the facility offers comprehensive solutions including Board & Train Immersion Programs, Day Training, Puppy Academy, AKC Canine Good Citizen certification and specialized behavioral problem-solving services.

The training philosophy at Sit Means Sit Atlanta emphasizes attention-based training and off-leash freedoms, allowing dogs to live life to the fullest while maintaining excellent obedience even in distracting environments. The team addresses common challenges including jumping, pulling, reactivity, aggression, and general manners issues, transforming anxious or unruly dogs into confident, well-behaved companions.

Led by Gema Mays, an AKC Evaluator and passionate competitor in multiple dog sports, and Facility Manager Peyton Moebs (also an AKC Evaluator with extensive veterinary experience) Sit Means Sit Atlanta combines professional expertise with genuine love for canine development. The facility also offers boarding services, doggie daycare for clients, and small pack walks to ensure continued success beyond initial training.

"Our approach goes beyond basic obedience commands," Mays explained. "We're building lifelong relationships between families and their dogs. Whether someone is dealing with a fearful rescue, an energetic puppy, or an aggressive adult dog, we provide the structure, skills, and support needed for lasting transformation. This award inspires us to continue raising the bar for excellence in 2026 and beyond."

Looking ahead to 2026, Sit Means Sit Atlanta is excited to build on this success by expanding its program offerings, continuing its involvement in the community, and helping even more families experience the joy of living with a well-trained dog. The facility's commitment to Heroes Appreciation discounts for police officers, rescue workers, military servicemembers, educators, and firefighters further demonstrates its dedication to serving those who serve the community.

For more information about Sit Means Sit Atlanta's award-winning training programs, to schedule a free consultation, or to learn about the Georgia Business Journal Best of Georgia Awards, visit the facility at 7580 Granite Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134, call (404) 334-0284, or explore their services online.

About Sit Means Sit Atlanta

Sit Means Sit Atlanta is a premier dog training facility specializing in behavior transformation and obedience training for dogs of all ages and breeds. Serving the Metro Atlanta area since 2014, the facility offers Board & Train programs, Day Training, Puppy Academy, AKC classes, and specialized behavioral services. With a focus on customized, attention-based training, Sit Means Sit Atlanta helps families unlock their dog's potential and enjoy stress-free lives together.

Sit Means Sit Dog Training Atlanta
Gema Mays
(404)-334-0284
Atlanta@SitMeansSit.com
7580 Granite Dr
Douglasville, GA 30134



Sit Means Sit Dog Training Atlanta

Gema Mays

(404)-334-0284

Atlanta@SitMeansSit.com

7580 Granite Dr

Douglasville, GA 30134