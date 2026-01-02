Confirmed Annual Reinvested Special Distributions for ETFs

TORONTO, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Below are the confirmed annual special year-end distributions for the Middlefield ETFs for the 2025 tax year. These amounts are separate from the previously declared monthly cash distributions, which may include some allocation of capital gains, and are different from the previous estimates announced on December 4, 2025.

Fund Ticker Symbol Special Distribution per Unit Middlefield Healthcare Dividend ETF MHCD.TO $0 Middlefield Innovation Dividend ETF MINN.CBOE.CA $3.60 Middlefield Real Estate Dividend ETF MREL.TO $0 Middlefield Global Dividend Growers ETF MDIV.TO $2.70 Middlefield Global Infrastructure Dividend ETF MINF.TO $0.20 Middlefield U.S. Equity Dividend ETF MUSA.TO $2.10



Each of the Middlefield ETFs is required to distribute any net income and capital gains prior to the end of its taxation year. The special distributions were automatically reinvested in additional units and the resulting ETF units immediately consolidated so that the number of ETF units held by each investor did not change. Investors holding their ETF units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and will have an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment. In all cases, the special distributions (if any) were reinvested on December 30, 2025.

The actual taxable amounts of all distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) and will be posted on the Middlefield website in March 2026.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

This press release contains forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on historical information concerning distributions and dividends paid on the securities of issuers historically included in the portfolio of the Fund. Actual future results, including the amount of distributions paid by the Fund, may differ from the monthly distribution amount. Specifically, the income from which distributions are paid may vary significantly due to: changes in portfolio composition; changes in distributions and dividends paid by issuers of securities included in the Fund’s portfolio from time to time; there being no assurance that those issuers will pay distributions or dividends on their securities; the declaration of distributions and dividends by issuers of securities included in the portfolio will generally depend upon various factors, including the financial condition of each issuer and general economic and stock market conditions; the level of borrowing by the Fund; and the uncertainty of realizing capital gains. The risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results are described under “Risk Factors” in the Fund’s prospectus and other documents filed by the Fund with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes the Fund’s current estimate, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered hereby. Investors and others should not assume that any forward-looking statement contained in this press release represents the Fund's estimate as of any date other than the date of this press release.